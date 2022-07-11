Vampire hunting business is booming in new trailer for Jamie Foxx's Netflix action-comedy 'Day Shift'

Vampire hunting is very serious business, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun along the way. Just ask Jamie Foxx, who's brought the action-comedy vibes to Netflix for the new film Day Shift. With just a month to go until the film's release, we've finally got a full trailer for the slayfest, and it's packed with tough talk, laughs, and a whole lot of vampires.

Foxx stars as Bud, a working class guy just trying to earn a living and support his daughter. When Bud rolls up in your neighborhood in his battered truck, he has all the trappings of working as a pool cleaner. But underneath the coveralls and the jugs of chlorine, he's packing serious, vampire killing heat. Bud's been cuttin' necks and cashin' checks, as he puts it, for quite a while, but his reckless ways got him kicked out of the secretive Union of vampire hunters, which means he's been going it alone for a while.

When the opportunity to forge a better life for his family comes along, Bud reaches out to his friend Big John (Snoop Dogg) for help to get back in the Union's good graces. But no matter which shift you work, it's never going to be an easy job, especially when Bud has a suit-wearing newbie (Dave Franco) tagging along for his kills.

In the trailer below, you'll get a taste of what Bud's day-to-day work life is like, complete with contorting vampires, shattered TV sets, and more than a few beheadings (as well as some NSFW language).

Check out the new footage below:

Behind the camera, Day Shift also has an intriguing action movie pedigree. The film marks the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, a stunt performer and stunt coordinator whose credits include the first two John Wick films, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and more. On the screenplay side, the film was written by the team of Tyler Tice (the film is Tice's feature screenwriting debut) and Shay Hatten, whose credits include John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Army of the Dead, and the Army of the Dead prequel film, Army of Thieves. So, there's definitely a lot of action movie expertise going into this film, and it shows in the trailer. Personally, I think that's the first time I've ever seen someone get beheaded by a television.

Day Shift hits Netflix August 12.

Looking for other horror movies to watch in the meantime? Check out Peacock’s roster of horror films, including Firestarter, The Amityville Haunting, Day of the Dead, and The Changeling.