Yes, DC Comics Really Just Pulled a Stealth Crossover With The Office and Nightwing

The Office is one of the most enduringly popular sitcoms of the 21st century so far, and that means it has a very long reach in terms of influence. Sure, other comedies count it as a major inspiration, but The Office is too big to just fit in the sitcom world. It's also recently made its way to the comic book world in the form of a sneaky crossover with DC Comics' Nightwing. Yes, really.

As TikTok user shubydoobert pointed out in a little guided tour, June's issue of the comic from writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo features cameos from much of the cast of the legendary NBC sitcom, and they even get a chance to sort of meet Nightwing himself. The latest issue, NIghtwing #105, is told entirely from Nightwing's point of view, so we get to see through his eyes as he goes on yet another daring superhero adventure. At one point, his exploits send him crashing through the window of an office building, but it's not just any office building.

As the video below points out, when you look closely at the people who populate the office, they look pretty much exactly like the characters from Dunder Mifflin Scranton, including Jim (John Krasinski), Michael (Steve Carell), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), Ryan (BJ Novak) and many more. It's never explicitly confirmed as Dunder Mifflin in the comic, but hey, maybe in this universe all these people work in a different office selling a different product. They're just still stuck together because, well, maybe that's one of those immovable pillars of fate in any universe.

Check it out in the TikTok below.

If any superhero comic was going to do something like this, it makes sense that it's Nightwing. Taylor and Redondo have built that book into one of the most fun and innovative comics on the stands right now, even trying out experiments with form like an issue that functioned as a single page, and even folded out so you could read it as one long sequence. Now, they've delivered a great POV issue, and thrown a few jokes in for good measure. It remains one of DC's finest books, and now it's enshrined the Dunder Mifflin crew alongside the likes of Dick Grayson, Bruce Wayne, and Clark Kent. We just have to hope that they'll make future cameos to reconfirm their presence.

All nine seasons of The Office is now streaming on Peacock.