Keanu Reeves voices Batman to gravelly perfection in latest teaser for 'DC League of Super-Pets'

Featuring Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto, the film arrives in theaters Friday, May 20.

Robert Pattinson just made his Dark Knight debut, but we're already obsessed with another Batman — one voiced by the great Keanu Reeves. The Matrix star swoops into the role of Gotham's brooding Caped Crusader in the latest teaser for the animated DC League of Super-Pets (hitting the big screen in late May, a week before Memorial Day).

Based on the trailer's short, gravelly exchange between the vigilante and his canine companion, Ace the hound (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's Kevin Hart), it's very clear that Warner Bros.' decision to bring Reeves aboard to play Bruce Wayne is one of the most inspired comic book casting since Nicolas Cage was tapped to play Spider-Man Noir for Into the Spider-Verse.

Jared Stern, one of the writers behind The LEGO Batman Movie, takes up pet-sitting duties for this big screen effort, which centers around Krypto (Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson), Superman's fetch-happy best friend (the Man of Steel himself is voiced by A Quiet Place's John Krasinski). When the world's greatest protectors are suddenly kidnapped, it's up to Krypto to rally his super-powered animal buddies — like Ace; PB, Wonder Woman's potbellied pig; Merton, Flash's turtle; and Chip, Green Lantern's squirrel — to save the day.

Check out the latest trailer (utilizing Danny Elfman's iconic Batman theme) below:

The rest of the movie's voice cast is seriously stacked with performances by Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Marc Maron (Joker), Thomas Middleditch (Solar Opposites), and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog).

Stern, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside John Whittington, serves as a producer alongside Johnson, Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor, and Courtenay Valenti are executive producers.

Speaking with ScreenRant back in October, Garcia (a key player in Johnson's Seven Bucks production company) described the world of the movie as "a DC universe like we have never seen before and it is a fun POV into the DC universe through these incredible pets." He added: "When you're able to start with the OG of superheroes like Superman's dog, Krypto, and look into the superhero universe through the most powerful animal on the planet, it's really fun."

League of Super-Pets is Johnson's second DC-inspired movie slated for release this summer. The other is Black Adam, his long-gestating passion project directed by Jungle Cruise filmmaker, Jaume Collet-Serra. "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change…" The Rock teased on Instagram last September.

DC League of Super-Pets bounds into theaters everywhere Friday, May 20.