Sorry, 'Snyder Cut' fans: DC confirms 'no plans' for more films in his 'Justice League' saga

Warner Bros.' upcoming cinematic output includes a robust lineup of offerings inspired by DC Comics, with Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Batgirl, and many other films and TV series preparing to hit theaters and televisions. Sadly for Zack Snyder fans, those offerings will not include any more direct work in the "SnyderVerse" of films that now includes the director's four-hour expanded edition of Justice League, released on HBO Max last year.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, as reported by Comic Book Resources, DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said as much when asked about possible continuations of the SnyderVerse, noting that as the company's CCO, he has the inside line on all developing film projects at the company.

"I work on the projects that are in development," Lee said. "And so, I think the Snyder Cut was Zack's vision realized, and it was a really satisfying story told, but there's no plans for additional work on that material. So, I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was kind of fun to actually see that stuff get out there, 'cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage."

The "other stuff" Lee's referring to includes the additional material added for Zack Snyder's Justice League when it finally arrived on HBO Max after four years of fans demanding that Warner Bros. "Release the Snyder Cut." When the film finally made it out into the world with Snyder's complete vision, fans shifted gears and began a campaign to "Restore the SnyderVerse," meaning they wanted Warners to let Snyder return once again to the DC Extended Universe and pick up his scrapped plans for Justice League sequels.

The "SnyderVerse" and the DCEU began as a single unified entity, as Snyder was the director who launched a new DC Comics shared universe with Man of Steel and its sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Things got a little murkier with Justice League, which was completed via reshoots and rewrites from The Avengers director Joss Whedon while Snyder withdrew to be with his family following the death of his daughter. The theatrical cut of the film was a box office and critical disappointment, and word of the changes Whedon made to the story prompted fans to campaign for Snyder to return and release his own cut of the film. They eventually got their wish, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. pivoted its DC movie lineup into a certain diversification that eventually gave us films like Birds of Prey and The Batman.

Snyder's contributions to the DCEU do still exist as ongoing concerns within the universe, as actors he cast in key roles will continue to appear in films like the upcoming The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the director himself has since moved on to other projects. After releasing Army of the Dead on Netflix last year, he's now prepping a new sci-fi franchise for the streamer which begins with his film Rebel Moon.

We expect to see more from Warner Bros. on their upcoming DC Comics films during the studio's panel Saturday morning in Comic-Con's Hall H.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Looking for more superhero action in the meantime? Peacock is streaming Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin right now.