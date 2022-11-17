Is Karen Page done? Deborah Ann Woll hasn't gotten a call for 'Daredevil: Born Again' - at least not yet

For certain superhero fans, Daredevil: Born Again ranks among the most exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects of the next few years. This is the show that will return Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to regular superhero adventures as the devil of Hell's Kitchen, and will establish new stakes for the hero in the MCU after supporting appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the upcoming Echo. It's a big deal if you've been waiting since the end of Daredevil Season 3 for more of the character, but some members of the cast are still waiting to find out if they'll be a part of the revival.

Appearing on the Inside of You podcast this week, Deborah Ann Woll -- who played Karen Page on all three seasons of the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil -- explained that she still hasn't heard from Marvel on her character's involvement, if indeed Karen is meant to be part of the new story at all.

"I can say this: they have not called me yet. So as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am," Woll said. "Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell."

Woll also noted that her time with Karen feels "unfinished" because Daredevil Season 3 was produced with a fourth season in mind, before Netflix canceled the series and the long process of returning the character rights to Marvel Studios began. Given that she was a vital part of Matt Murdock's life and the life of the Nelson & Murdock law firm, as well as a character with her own journey, it makes sense that she would feel that way.

What's not clear yet, of course, is just how much the upcoming Disney+ series will lean on the established cast carrying over from the Netflix era. Born Again was announced at a time when both Cox and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio were making their MCU debuts as Daredevil and the Kingpin, so it makes sense that they're both moving forward with the show. But several other major players, including Woll and Elden Henson as Murdock's best friend and law partner Foggy Nelson, have yet to be confirmed or ruled out. That leaves a lot of lingering questions about the direction of the series, and because Born Again isn't set to air until 2024, we might not have answers for quite a while.

Of course, the good news is that the show's lead time still leaves plenty of space for Woll to get a call, so fingers crossed that Karen Page is also due for an MCU comeback.

The original Daredevil series that ran on Netflix is streaming now on Disney+ in case you need to revisit the Karen Page years.

