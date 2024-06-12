Despicable Me 4 “is just the beginning” for the Mega Minions, says Steve Carell in a new teaser.

Steve Carell Unveils Minions' Content Plan for Next 100 Years Before Despicable Me 4

It’s true: the Minions are well on their way to world domination. Steve Carell provided an exciting peek at their long-term master plan in a new teaser just ahead of the Despicable Me 4 release. This summer, we’ll meet five unusual superheroes called the “Mega Minions” — they truly are prizes — who hold “incredible power and zero responsibility.” They’re already thinking big, envisioning a Minions Megaverse, with content to come for the next century, said Carell. It sounds like a futuristic utopia to us.

“Presenting Illumination’s Megaverse, 50 interconnected Mega Minion stories shared across a variety of mediums on an irregular basis for the next 100 years,” said the comedian in a deadpan delivery that gave us hope that this is real.

RELATED: Dress Like a Minion with Loungefly's Despicable Me 4 Apparel Collection (Exclusive)

“The Mega Minions are charting a course from the big screen to the small screen, from the future of the present to the present of the past. And from the stages of Broadway to the ice rinks of Jacksonville, Florida,” Carell continued in the new teaser, as a very convincing timeline of events scrolled in the background.

The actor will once again voice the character of Gru, our favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League agent, in the upcoming movie.

It’s worth taking a closer look at the promotional video to see what the Mega Minions have in store for future audiences: The Gru Tower in 2061, Apocalypse Later in 2089, Mad Mega: Furry Road in 2094, and… Despicable in Denver? Clearly, no genre is off the table for these intriguing characters, who are making their debut soon at a theatre near you.

Where to buy tickets for Despicable Me 4

A Scene from Despicable Me 4. Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios

Despicable Me 4 hits theatres nationwide on July 3, just in time for the long holiday weekend. But you can pre-order your tickets now at EnterTheMegaverse.com. “It will be truly Meg-nificient,” promised Carell.

The first Despicable Me movie in seven years introduces a bold new era for audiences — and goes where no Minions have gone before.

Related

In addition to the new Mega Minions fivesome, Gru will encounter a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run — with another mischievous newcomer in tow, Gru Jr.

In the meantime, you can catch up on past movies. Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions: The Rise of Gru are currently streaming on Peacock.