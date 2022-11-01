'Disenchanted': Amy Adams is an evil stepmother in magical trailer for long-awaited sequel

Be careful what you wish for! Disney+ has conjured up the official trailer for Disenchanted (the long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted), which finds ex-animated princess Giselle (Amy Adams); her husband, Robert (Patrick Dempsey); their teenage daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino); and newborn baby moving out of Manhattan and into the suburbs more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Their new life in the quiet community Monroeville isn't all it's cracked up to be and Giselle — who feels rather ostracized by local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) — begins to pine for her fantasy homeland of Andalasia.

When Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Nancy (Idina Menzel) gift our wide-eyed protagonist with a mystical wishing wand, she ends up transforming the town into a fairy tale realm full of whimsy and danger. Giselle's desire to live in a storybook reality comes at a steep cost, however: she's cast into the role of the evil stepmother and if the wish isn't reversed soon, things will remain as they are forever. This dire warning is delivered via a talking piece of parchment voiced by Disney's good luck charm and Resident Alien star, Alan Tudyk.

Watch the trailer now:

"The sheer enthusiasm from the fans, they're just die-hard. This means so much to them ... it's a reminder of why you do it," Marsden explained at D23 Expo back in September. "We make so many people happy and this movie specifically...I hope is gonna put a smile on so many people's faces and capture that Disney magic like we did the first time around. It felt like it was lightning in a bottle back in 2006 when we did the first one, so now to be able to do it again and reunite with all these wonderful people and wonderful talents — and invite new people in like Maya and Gabby — is really special. This isn't work for me; this makes me really happy to talk about these types of projects."

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jayma Mays (Glee) co-star. The movie features all-new songs written by longtime Mouse House musicians, composer Alan Menken (who nabbed three Oscar nods for his work on Enchanted, by the way) and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Can the sequel top the absolute bop that is "That's How You Know"? We'll just have to wait and see!

Musical maven Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages)T directed the follow-up, working off a screenplay penned by Once Upon a Time scribe Brigitte Hales (based on a screen story by J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese). Interestingly, Shankman had to relinquish directorial duties on Hocus Pocus 2 in order to focus on this project. He executive produced the film alongside Jo Burn and Sunil Perkash. Adams, Barry Josephson, and Barry Sonnenfeld are producers.

Directed by Kevin Lima (A Goofy Movie, Tarzan), Enchanted garnered critical acclaim — and over $340 million at the global box office — for its meta and clever deconstruction of Disney's penchant for adapting classic fairy tales.

Disenchanted premieres on Disney+ Friday, Nov. 18.

Looking for more fantasy in the meantime? Stream the Harry Potter saga right now on Peacock.