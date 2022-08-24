Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio' trailer takes us to Pleasure Island, gives us first look at Monstro

Disney fans can allow their conscience to guide them all the way to Pleasure Island and the gullet of Monstro with the official trailer for the studio's remake of Pinocchio (skipping theaters for an exclusive rollout on Disney+ in early September). Quick question: do you think the donkey transformation scene will be just as traumatic in live-action?

Chock full of moments and visuals ripped straight out of the 1940 animated classic, the footage also gives us our first good look at the wooden protagonist (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in action. He's given life via the magic of the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), but must prove his worthiness before he can be granted the status of real boy.

Guided by his "conscience," an anthropomorphic insect that goes by the name of Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the naive puppet embarks on a whirlwind adventure that will teach him important lessons in honesty and stranger danger. Re-teaming with director Robert Zemeckis for the fourth time, Tom Hanks plays the puppet's creator and father, the affable toymaker Geppetto. His pet cat, Gideon, and goldfish, Cleo, are also back — completely rendered with CGI. Zemeckis was the perfect fit for this title, given his previous experimentations in The Polar Express and Beowulf, both of which pushed the boundaries of motion-capture and computer-generation animation tools.

Cut those strings holding you down and watch the trailer below:

The film co-stars Keegan-Michael Key (Honest John), Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the Seagull), Kyanne Lamaya (Fabiana), Jaquita Ta’Le (Fabiana's marionette, Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston (Stromboli), Lewin Lloyd (Lampwick), and Luke Evans (The Coachman) in his second Mouse House remake after Beauty and the Beast.

Zemeckis — who shares screenplay credit with Chris Weitz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Operation Finale) — serves as a producer alongside Weitz, Andrew Miano, and Derek Hogue. Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeremy Johns, and Paul Weitz are executive producers. Erivo performs a brand-new cover of "When You Wish Upon a Star," which has essentially become the unofficial Disney anthem over the last eight decades. Glen Ballard composed the score with longtime Zemeckis collaborator, Alan Silvestri.

Pinocchio debuts exclusively on Disney+ Thursday, Sept. 8, and will lead into D23 Expo that weekend. Guillermo del Toro's much darker take on the Carlo Collodi-created character premieres on Netflix sometime in December.

PINOCCHIO (2022) Photo: Disney

