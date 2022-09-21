Disney's 'Strange World' trailer promises an adventure in uncharted territory

This fall, Walt Disney Animation is taking us on an adventure in uncharted territory. Strange World, the latest animated feature from the House of Mouse, is on its way just in time for Thanksgiving, and the first trailer has just landed to give us a peek at what's coming.

Inspired by classic pulpy adventure stories (as the film's logo suggests), Strange World hails from the Raya and the Last Dragon creative team of director Don Hall and writer Qui Nguyen, and sets out to tell a story of family, exploration, and...well, strangeness. It's all centered on the Clade family, a dynasty of legendary explorers which was broken when the would-be patriarch, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), apparently abandoned his family for his adventures. Jaeger's son, Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), has made it his mission to be everything his father wasn't, setting aside exploration to raise a family and be there for his teenage son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White).

But when something threatens their world, Searcher and Ethan are drawn into an adventure they never asked for, and put back in contact with Jaeger, who apparently didn't even know he had a grandson. Together, these three explorers have to deal with their issues, put aside past strife, and save this strange world even while everything in this weird landscape seems dead-set on killing them.

Check out the trailer below, and feast your eyes on all the candy-colored weirdness.

Originally announced last year, Strange World is Hall and Nguyen's headlong dive into pulp adventure style storytelling, and as both this trailer and the previously released teaser revealed, they're holding nothing back in terms of the design of their strange world. It's bright, it's energetic, and it also promises that traditional Disney undercurrent of parents and children learning to better understand each other through their adventures. Back when the teaser trailer arrived earlier this year, it wasn't clear if this would be another Disney+ movie release, or if the studio planned to roll out the film as a holiday season theatrical event. Now, we know for sure it's the latter.

Strange World hits theaters Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, which means a lot of families now have part of their holiday weekend sorted out.

