Since the first trailers, stylized spy caper Argylle's biggest question — Who is the real Agent Argylle? — has kept audiences guessing. But when all is said and done and you're sitting in a dark theater, your mind still working to make sense of the twists and turns you've undergone for the past two and a half hours, should you stay behind for any additional scenes?

RELATED: Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa & More: A Look at the Star-Studded Cast of Argylle

Does Argylle have a post-credit scene?​​ Argylle has a mid-credit scene but no post-credit scene. And after 2 hours and 18 minutes of twists, turns, and story-altering reveals, the mid-credit scene delivers another whopper of a twist.

Argylle's Mid-Credit Scene Explained

The mid-credit scene is actually plucked straight from the real-life Argylle novel by the real-life Elly Conway (not Bryce Dallas Howard — that we know of), which first published in January of this year. In it, we find a young man entering a pub, the Kingsman Arms, and receiving a gun in a decorative box from the bartender (Ben Daniels; Doom). The young man (Louis Partridge; Enola Holmes) reveals his name to be, of course, Aubrey Argylle.

The camera zooms out and we're treated to a view of the poster in Elly's house once again, which is a large, framed version of the first Argylle novel cover. Some text confirms that we will soon be getting an Argylle prequel, one that seems to be based on the first novel of the same name.

(What they're going to title the film now that the book's title, Argylle, has already been taken by this movie is anyone's guess!)

Argylle (Henry Cavill), LaGrange (Dua Lipa), and Wyatt (John Cena) appear in Argylle (2024). Photo: Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures; Apple Original Films; and Marv

In the Argylle novel, we learn that young Aubrey Argylle is the son of "hippy" drug smugglers who raised him with an abhorrence for unnecessary violence. (Yes, he is aware of the irony of drug smugglers being anti-violence.) After a strange incident at his boarding school, Aubrey receives a letter from his father with the following instructions: "If anything happens to us, Kingsman Arms does an excellent Cosmopolitan. Forget the ingredients — the twist is to die for." When something inevitably does happen to his parents, Aubrey follows his dad's instructions and finds "the down-at-heel village pub" near his school. The bartender, who sports the kind of flattop haircut and high-collared jackets we see Cavill's Argylle sporting in the film, surprises Aubrey with his kindness, calling him "darling" and "sweetheart" and presenting him with (yep) a slim box containing a gun.

RELATED: With Argylle, Matthew Vaughn Is Looking to Make the Next Great Date Movie

We won't spoil what comes next, but it's something of a turning point for the character — Agent Argylle's true origin story.

Is Argylle connected to Kingsman?

Argylle's director, Matthew Vaughn, is likely best known by audiences as the director of Kick-Ass (2010) and Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014). And eagle-eyed fans will catch a familiar golden "K" insignia adorning the "Kingsman Arms" pub that young Argylle visits.

Whether there's really a connection to Vaughn's Kingsman universe or if it's just a fun wink-wink-nudge-nudge for those in the know is up for debate. But the pub is called "Kingsman Arms" in the Argylle novel, so do with that information what you will ...

Argylle is now in theaters.