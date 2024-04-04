Does Monkey Man Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, is an intricate juggernaut of action, revenge, faith, and pure brutality. There's a lot going on in this movie, so much so that you might expect it to continue even into the film's credits.

So, is there more to see beyond the main story of Monkey Man?

Is There a Post Credits Scene in Dev Patel's Monkey Man?

Monkey Man tells the story of Kid (Dev Patel), a young man who's spent years trying to get to the corrupt forces responsible for the death of his mother when he was just a boy. When we meet him, Kid's finally figured out the key to infiltrating the inner circle of the city's corrupt leaders, and fighting his way to vengeance at last.

Of course, it's more complicated than that. In pursuing the one man (Sikandar Kher) who physically killed his mother, Kid unearths an entire system of corruption and inequality that runs all the way through the city he calls home, and affects the downtrodden people who ultimately become his friends. In his pursuit of justice, he discovers that it's much more complicated than killing one man, and sets out to topple an entire criminal enterprise.

By the end of the film, Kid has achieved his goal, though he may have died in the process. The final shots of Monkey Man show him falling down after defeating one last adversary and, thus, getting his revenge and a certain sense of new opportunity for his friends. Because of the grievous nature of his wounds, we're led to believe that Kid's quest for vengeance ends in his death, and with a sense of peace that's eluded him his entire adult life.

That sense of finality extends into the credits, which means that the film does not offer a mid-credits or post-credits stinger scene that's meant to tease another part of the story. As far as the main narrative arc is concerned, Monkey Man is a very self-contained story, and concludes quite clearly with Kid's apparent demise. That said, we hope Dev Patel has more action movies up his sleeve, because this one's a blast.

