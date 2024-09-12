Does Speak No Evil have a post-credits scene?

Pack your bags and get ready for one wild weekend — one full of bizarre behaviors and requests that will strain your long-ingrained politeness to its absolute limits. In other words, Universal and Blumhouse's reimagining of Speak No Evil is now playing in theaters everywhere (click here to pick up tickets).

Adapted from the 2022 Danish thriller of the same name, the film centers around the Daltons — mother Louise (Mackenzie Davis), father Ben (Scoot McNairy), and daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler) — who decide to visit the countryside farm belonging to a family they briefly spent time with in Italy. Once there, however, the trio begins to realize there is something seriously off about patriarch Paddy (James McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their glum-looking son Ant (Dan Hough).

McMafia co-creator James Watkins wrote and directed the English-language adaptation, which, like its Nordic predecessor, pokes fun at societal expectations and the innate desire to place manners over discomfort, lest someone else perceive us as rude and ungrateful.

"I loved the sly and relatable conceit: people on holiday questioning the direction of their lives and befriending a couple who they think might hold the answers,” Watkins echoes in the production notes. “The film really hooked me on a thematic level: its exploration of how modern society shackles us with rules and how we struggle to negotiate them. I started my career with a horror-thriller called Eden Lake. You’d maybe call it a 'social horror,' exploring intergenerational conflict, class fears and cycles of violence in society. I wanted to get back to that intersection of genre and ideas, and this story afforded a chance to have that sort of intelligent fun."

While this new take retains many aspects of the original, Speak No Evil does deliver plenty of surprises of its own, particularly where the final act is concerned. But does it contain any extra goodies during the end credits?

Does Speak No Evil have a post-credits scene? The answer to that question is no — Speak No Evil does not contain a mid or post-credits scene. With that said, viewers can still kick back, relax, and process the nerve-wracking thrill ride they just watched as "Eternal Flame" by The Bangles plays over the end titles. The song itself appears in the movie twice as a form of comedic relief.

How to watch Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil is now playing exclusively in theaters everywhere.

The film — which holds an R-rating for "some strong violence, language, some sexual content and brief drug use" — currently holds a fresh 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.