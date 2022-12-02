Exclusive: David Tennant is firing up the TARDIS for a 2023 appearance at Emerald City Comic Con

The Doctor Who and Good Omens star is just the first big name dropping in December through the con's 12 Days of ECCC announcement blitz.

Talk about good omens: Emerald City Comic Con has just unveiled the first big name who’ll be greeting fans when the event returns for 2023, and as SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal, this one might just arrive aboard the TARDIS...or perhaps even a hot-air balloon.

One of the Who-verse’s biggest names is tooling up the time machine for a March 2023 trip to the Emerald City, with event organizer ReedPop announcing David Tennant as the first of many panelists who’ll be jump-starting the new year’s fan con season at ECCC. The 4-day event will be here before you know it, setting a rapidly-approaching course for March 2-5 in Seattle.

Tennant’s ECCC guest appearance is no fly-by, either: The Tenth (and Fourteenth!) Doctor will be participating in both autographs and photos with fans, as well as sitting in on one of the con’s stacked slate of inside-access panels. Expect even more big reveals, like clockwork, in the days ahead, because ReedPop is tapping this month’s Christmas-season vibe with a “12 Days of ECCC” announcement blitz that’ll drop new stars and other 2023 goodies over the course of the next dozen days.

Since Friday, Dec. 2 is only Day One of an almost two-week sprint of major ECCC reveals, the slate’s sure to grow by leaps and bounds before Santa’s even had a chance to check his list twice. That means you’ll definitely want to stay plugged into the con’s social channels as the 12 Days roll on with a special lineup of guest announcements, ticket giveaways, and more daily surprises. By the time the ticket mailing deadline arrives on Dec. 14, it’s safe to say we’ll have a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the first major showcase of the 2023 fan con season.

Tennant’s one of the brightest stars in the Doctor Who firmament, having played both the Tenth and Fourteenth incarnations of the good Doctor (as well as turning up in a constellation of Who-verse specials and features). But he’s collected plenty more fans from all across the genre galaxy, starring alongside Michael Sheen in Amazon’s Neil Gaiman series adaptation Good Omens, plus a slew of standout turns in everything from Harry Potter to Jessica Jones to Around the World in 80 Days. He also struck animated gold with his recent voice performance as Scrooge McDuck in Disney’s series revival of DuckTales — a role he reprised earlier this year in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

With a three-month head start on the ECCC lineup for 2023, fans will have plenty of chances to put on their thinking caps with panel questions for Tennant, along with the con’s soon-to-be-announced other guests. Tickets are already on sale for ECCC 2023, so the event’s website is the place to be to catch up on the latest ECCC news, while tracking every new announcement in real time on the con’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.