Eddie Murphy would 'absolutely be open' to reprising Donkey in 'Shrek' sequel or a spinoff project

"If they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey."

Will Shrek and Donkey ever head off on another whirlwind fairy tale adventure, or is their saga all "ogre" now? Eddie Murphy would "absolutely be open" to reprising the loquacious jackass, should DreamWorks ever come knocking with an animated offer of a fifth ogre outing or even a potential spinoff.

"If they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," the actor said during a recent interview with Etalk while promoting his new Netflix comedy, You People (now streaming), where he stars opposite Jonah Hill and Lauren London.

"They did Puss in Boots movies and I was like, ‘They should’ve done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots!’ I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as a [talking] donkey. I would do a Donkey movie, I would do another Shrek in two seconds … DreamWorks, if y’all wanna do it, just call me. I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey."

Murphy also touched on the sheer longevity of his career in entertainment, stating: "I just feel really blessed and fortunate and lucky. I'm acutely aware that this is not normal; that people aren't usually around this long ... These are really cool blessings."

Check out the full chat now:

Including the two standalone adventures for Puss in Boots, the Shrek franchise has racked up nearly $4 billion at the global box office. In late 2018, Variety reported that DreamWorks was looking to reboot the property alongside Illumination founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri. To date, there haven't been any updates on that plan, which may have been scrapped in favor of a traditional continuation.

"I love playing Shrek," Mike Myers told GQ last year. "If I had to do one Shrek a year, I'd be thrilled." Myers briefly reprised the Scottish swamp-dweller in his own Netflix comedy project, The Pentaverate, which once again saw him embracing the Austin Powers shtick of playing multiple characters at once.

The Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (which holds a near-perfect score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) is currently playing in theaters everywhere. If you prefer to watch at home, the sequel can be rented or purchased on Digital and VOD.

Want to relive the motor-mouthed antics of Donkey? The first two Shrek movies are now streaming on Peacock.