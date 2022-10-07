Eiza González says she's not 'stealing' Elektra role, asks 'Daredevil' fans to stop harassing her on Twitter

Daredevil is officially back in the MCU, and his role in the world of Marvel Studios will only grow over the next couple of years. After Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock showed up in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye, both characters are set to return for the upcoming Echo series and the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again. It's an exciting time for Daredevil fans, but it's apparently led to some bad vibes for one actor who has nothing to do with the franchise at all.

Eiza González, best known to genre fans for her roles in action films like Bloodshot and Ambulance, spoke out on Twitter this week to deny rumors that she's set to become the MCU's new Elektra Natchios for Born Again, which will arrive in 2024 on Disney+. According to González, much of the fan response to these rumors has been to bombard her with negative messages accusing the actor of "stealing" the role from Elodie Young, who played the role on Netflix's Daredevil and Defenders series. Here's her full response to the backlash:

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best ❤️ — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love ❤️ — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

As González noted in her tweets, her other streaming prospects are curtailed by her commitment to The Three-Body Problem, Netflix's ambitious new sci-fi series from former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, which means taking on a Disney+ show is probably not in the cards for her no matter what property it is. But setting that aside for a moment, González's situation also highlights a larger issue within fandom that's heightened by the parasocial connection some fans feel to celebrities via social media. There's a sense that, if enough fans just say something out loud, they can will something into existence and/or will something else to go away, but each time that happens there's collateral damage, whether it's a team of animators working in crunch time to fix a character design or, in this case, an actor just trying to live her life being accused of stealing a role.

Which at this point, we don't even know if the Elektra role is there to steal. The last time we saw the character was at the end of Netflix's Defenders series, caught in the same building collapse that Matt Murdock survived. Elektra's body was never found, which suggests she could still be out there, and if Marvel Studios wanted to bring her back, there's no reason yet to suggest they would go to anyone except Young, given that they're committed to Cox and D'Onofrio already. Hopefully González's comments tamp down the rumor mill a little bit, especially since we still have a while to wait before Born Again hits Disney+ in 2024.

