Get a clue! Millie Bobby Brown returns in first trailer for Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2'

It’s new adventures for Sherlock’s kid sister, who’s now in charge of her own detective agency.

After opening a can of jiujitsu on one of England’s biggest cases, you knew Enola Holmes couldn’t just tap out after one Netflix adventure. Now Sherlock’s precocious lil’ sis is back for an entirely new movie mystery, one so big it might take both British super-sleuths — Millie Bobby Brown as Enola and Henry Cavill as Sherlock— to solve.

As part of this weekend's blowout Tudum preview event, Netflix just dropped the trailer for the upcoming Enola Holmes 2. Like its predecessor, the sequel to the original film is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries young adult book series by Nancy Springer (which itself is inspired, of course, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic Sherlock Holmes mysteries). The first movie drew huge viewer numbers when it debuted back in the fall of 2020, and Netflix is placing the sequel near the top of the list of its most-anticipated late-2022 premieres.

Check it out:

Now a proprietor of her very own sleuthing service, Enola’s already up to her elbows in adventure as the clip begins, on the run from who-knows-what as she struggles to gain traction as a budding young professional detective. Double-whammied by stuffy, would-be 19th-Century clients who’re reluctant to patronize both a female and a teenager, Enola can’t catch a single case — even as sibling Sherlock across the way is burdened with a stumper he can’t solve.

Against all odds, though, the perfect patron walks through the door: A young girl who shows up with a missing-persons case that looks like Enola’s big chance. The kid’s sister’s gone missing, and from there it’s off to the races — though probably, since this is Enola, not exactly in a straight line. What else do you expect? “You can’t control Enola Holmes,” the clip teases: “She’s a force of nature.”

Sherlock and Enola inevitably cross paths, only to discover that their seemingly separate cases might just share a common thread. Is that a clue that the brainy pair should set aside the differences posed by their uniquely distinct methods and actually join forces? We’re no master mystery-solvers, but we’re betting the answer to that question is, well…elementary.

Harry Bradbeer is back again as director for Enola Holmes 2, which features Brown and Cavill alongside returning stars Louis Partridge (Tewkesbury), Adeel Akhtar (Lestrade), and Susan Wokoma, plus series newcomers David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Doctor Who, Dune).

Polish your magnifying glass and put on the popcorn: Enola Holmes 2 hangs out its shingle at Netflix beginning Nov. 4.

In the mood for some serious sleuthing? Sherlock Holmes is now streaming on Peacock!