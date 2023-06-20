SYFY's Giving Away a Universal Studios Super Nintendo World Vacation - Here's How to Win

Even if you somehow didn't see The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet, you probably know someone who did, which means you also probably know someone who'd be very interested in getting fully immersed in the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Well, whether that person is secretly you, or it's one of your Nintendo-obsessed kids (or best friends), you're in luck, because SYFY wants to send you on vacation.

SYFY announced this week that it's launching a sweepstakes for a trip for four to Universal Studios Hollywood, which would include a visit to the just-launched Super Nintendo World, complete with a sweet new Mario Kart ride and all sorts of fun interactive attractions. If you win this great package, you'll get flown out with three of your friends or family members to Los Angeles, get put up at the Sheraton Universal, and get free two-day admission to Universal Studios Hollywood. Devote one day to Super Nintendo World and the rest to all the other corners of the park if you want, it's up to you!

Launched back in February, Super Nintendo World was conceived as an immersive, gamified theme park that makes all of your Nintendo dreams come true. From the very beginning, thanks to the park's special Power-Up bands, you can get deep into a mission to help Princess Peach, look for hidden secrets throughout the park, score rewards, and much more. Plus there are food and beverage options you can't find anywhere else in the park, a boss battle with Bowser Jr., all kinds of Nintendo Easter eggs, and of course, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, the new ride that puts you right in the driver's seat, just like Mario.

And of course, that's not all. The trip takes you to all of Universal Studios Hollywood, so you'll have a packed two days of fun if you win. To enter, just head over to the sweepstakes page, fill out the form, and send in your information. With any luck, you'll be in Mario's world before you know it.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is now open, head here to learn more. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch at home.