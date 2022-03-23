'Eraser' refuses to be rubbed out as 'Eraser: Reborn' drops first trailer

Do you remember the 1996 movie Eraser, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger? It was an action movie of its time, with Schwarzenegger’s U.S. Marshall “erasing” people via the United States Witness Protection Program, until his latest assignment gets personal.

It is the age of reboots, and now it looks like it's Eraser's turn to get the treatment with Eraser: Reborn. The film stars Dominic Sherwood (Vampire Academy, Shadowhunters) as U.S. Marshall Mason Pollard, and we’ve got a trailer that shows us just how good Marshall Mason is at erasing:

You know things aren’t going well when there’s an angry hippo after you! Seriously, hippos are savagely ruthless if you get on their bad side. Besides an angry (hungry?) hippo, the trailer also gives us other hints that, as one guy says, “something very serious happened” involving our second favorite U.S. Marshall. That something very serious now has Mason on the run from his own government, and things are sure to get messy before they’re resolved.

Want more details? Here’s the direct-to-digital movie’s synopsis for the film:

U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in “erasing” people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he’ll be the one who’s erased. Permanently.

The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege). In addition to Sherwood, it stars Jacky Lai as Rina Kimura; McKinley Belcher III as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard; and Eddie Ramos as Sugar Jax, a local gangster.

Eraser: Reborn will be available June 7 on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.