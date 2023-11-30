Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What’s Streaming on Peacock in December 2023? The Exorcist Believer, Dr. Death, Mr. Monk's Last Case & More
From Real Housewives to reality-based Dr. Death chills and more, it’s a big, big month on our favorite streaming platform.
Like a tangy bowl of Christmas punch, Peacock is mixing up a spicy month of original premieres and major movie streaming debuts as December comes calling to max out your holiday-cozy couch time. From the creepy Season 2 intrigue of Dr. Death, the return of USA's Monk and more, our binge cup runneth over on the bird app as 2023 comes to a close.
The big premieres are all here this month, from the December 1 streaming debut of The Exorcist: Believer all the way through the holidays and beyond — including a generous helping of Christmas comfort featuring both movie classics and new premieres. With NFL football and tons more sports thrown in for good measure, there's a lot of ground to cover... so let's dive right in!
RELATED: See Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramirez in Chilling Dr. Death Season 2 Trailer
Dr. Death (Season 2)
The plot deepens as Dr. Death returns this month for its second season, with medical “Miracle Man” Dr. Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez) heading toward a potentially explosive work-romance relationship with a perhaps too-inquisitive journalist (Mandy Moore). She’s producing an up-close documentary project meant to shine a positive light on the not-so-good doctor’s innovative methods… but the more she knows, the more her insights threaten to unearth Paolo’s deadliest and darkest secrets.
All eight Season 2 episodes in the anthology series premiere on Peacock beginning December 21 — and be sure to catch the same-day debut of Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, the Peacock original documentary that takes a deep-dive look at Dr. Christopher Duntsch — the now-imprisoned real-life surgeon whose incredible story inspired the series.
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) might be afraid of exactly 312 things — but at least reuniting with his frustrated friends to solve an especially close-to-home murder case isn’t one of them. Yep, the gang from USA Network’s eccentric 2000s comedy series is getting back together one more time for an all-new misadventure in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, a Peacock original film that debuts on December 8. As the trailer teases, Monk’s not eased up a bit with his old OCD quirks — but will they be an asset or a hindrance as he kicks his familiar detective career back into high gear?
RELATED: Everything to Know About The Exorcist: Believer
The Exorcist: Believer
Don't let the lingering demons of Halloween pass you by without catching the ultimate possession sequel on December 1, when The Exorcist: Believer makes it Peacock streaming premiere. The Blumhouse-produced horror hit stars Leslie Odom Jr. as a jaded photographer who must confront his long-forsaken faith after a sinister tragedy sends him on a desperate search for answers. Coming as a direct sequel to all-time horror classic The Exorcist (1973), The Exorcist: Believer also brings back movie icons Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, who reprise their original Exorcist roles.
There’s tons more content streaming on Peacock this month, including Peacock original Christmas fantasy comedy Genie (starring Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu), plus an absolute trove of Christmas movie classics — whether it’s Dr. Seuss treasures The Grinch and How the Grinch Stole Christmas or a heartwarming slate of holiday Hallmark movie homecomings. As always, Peacock’s also the place to catch simulcast streaming of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, as well as tons of movie favorites, next-day airings of NBC original shows, and live sports the minute they happen.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in December:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.
December 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Riddick, 2013
Commitment to Life, 2023
Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017
Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018
Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018
Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019
Dream Moms, 2023
Everest, 2015*
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Exorcist: Believer, 2023*
The Family Man, 2000*
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Game of Love, 2023
Heart of the Matter, 2022
The Journey Ahead, 2022
Jumanji, 1995
Just Go with It, 2011*
Kajillionaire, 2020
Kick–Ass 2, 2013
The Last Witch Hunter, 2014*
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023
Man on the Moon, 1999
North to Home, 2022
Perfect Harmony, 2022
Pitch Black, 2000
Pitch Perfect, 2012*
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
A Winning Team, 2023
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 1994
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2*
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 2
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway*
Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game
Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game
Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship
My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3
Premier League Match Week 14
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
December 3
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway*
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
2023 NASCAR Awards Show*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 14
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 4
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)
Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 5
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*
Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 6
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
December 7
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Beast, 2022*
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 8
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)+
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 9
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Croods: A New Age, 2020*
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China*
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland*
Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)+
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2
Premier League Match Week 15
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*
December 10
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*
Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China*
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland*
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 15
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 11
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 12
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 13
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Halloween Ends, 2022*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
December 14
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 15
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro–Am
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)++
December 16
2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*
2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT*
FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1
Premier League Match Week 17
Q-School Finals – Round 3
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 17
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 17
Q–School Finals – Final Round
Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 18
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 19
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 20
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000*
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes (Bravo)
December 21
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)*
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 22
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 23
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 18
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)
Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 24
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
December 25
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
December 26
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 19
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 27
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 19
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 28
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
FIS Austria – GS Run 1 - Lienz*
FIS Austria – GS Run 2 - Lienz*
Premier League Match Week 19
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 29
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*
Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
FIS Austria – SL Run 1 - Lienz*
FIS Austria – SL Run 2 - Lienz*
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 30
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana*
Premier League Match Week 20
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 31
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
Premier League Match Week 20
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana*
Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)