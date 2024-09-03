Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
New on Peacock in September 2024: Universal Monsters, Football, Fight Night, Halloween Horror & More
From football to Fight Night to fright flicks galore, Peacock’s the place to get your stream on this September.
When fall’s right around the corner, you can almost taste the changes in the air. From the return of NFL and college football to the sneaky creep of October’s approaching spooky season, the onset of autumn might just be the best time all year long to sit down, settle in, and let Peacock help you wave one final warm farewell to summer.
Nothing goes with fall quite like football on TV, and Peacock’s dialing up the 2024 NFL season with a complete September slate. Not to be outdone, the college game is taking over on Saturdays, too, featuring weekly Big Ten matchups, every single Notre Dame home game, and even Here Come the Irish, an exclusive new Peacock docu-series that takes you behind the scenes of one of football’s most iconic names.
Peacock Welcomes Back the NFL in September
This year’s NFL regular season action officially begins on Peacock Thursday, September 5, when QB Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against franchise newcomer Derrick Henry, QB Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens in a simulcast NBC/Peacock contest set for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The very next night, the NFL heads to Brazil for a historic Peacock-exclusive matchup from São Paulo between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, within kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
RELATED: Who's the Fastest Player in the NFL For the 2024 Season?
That’s just the start of a September loaded with NFL action on Peacock, which will broadcast every one of NBC's Sunday Night Football matchup live as it unfolds. The season’s first SNF game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams with an 8:20 p.m. ET start time — and from there, it’s off to the races with weekly Sunday Night Football all throughout the regular season.
College Football on Peacock: The Big Ten and Notre Dame
As well as serving as the streaming home for every Notre Dame home game, Peacock is dialing up no fewer than nine streaming-exclusive Big Ten games throughout the 2024 season, alongside more than a dozen Big Ten games you can catch live on both Peacock and NBC (click here for the complete rundown). For the Notre Dame faithful (as well as everyone who just loves to hate ‘em), check out Here Come the Irish, a brand-new Peacock original series that dives deep into the Fighting Irish football program both on and off the field.
Peacock Originals in September — Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Believe it or not, there’s more than football lighting up Peacock this month. September 5 marks the anticipated premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, the new Peacock limited series that tells the fascinating story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight transformed the City of Atlanta. The Real Housewives of Dubai returns for a two-part uncensored Reunion special on September 11 and 18, while Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gets underway beginning September 19.
RELATED: The Insane True Story That Inspired Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
To scare up an early start to the Halloween season, Peacock’s also daring horror fans to “face your fears” with a huge slate of scary fright flicks and classic Universal movie monsters streaming from September 1. Check out the freaky, creepy September lineup here, and remember: There’s even more spooky stuff in store for October, when Peacock really kicks the horror into high gear.
And in case you’ve just missed it, be sure to spin up Peacock to catch the newest movies and original series, including the streaming premiere of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy (streaming both the theatrical and extended versions from August 30), plus John Woo’s The Killer, swords-and-sandals gladiator series Those About to Die, Stephen Curry as himself in Mr. Throwback, and Season 3 of Bel-Air. From football to hoops to horror and beyond, there’s definitely no shortage of September streaming goodness on the bird app.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in September 2024
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock September Highlights
September 5: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock Original)*
September 5: Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)
September 6: Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil (Packers vs. Eagles)*
September 8: Rams vs. Lions - SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)
September 8: 2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)
September 10: Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
September 17: World’s Most Notorious Killers (Peacock Original)*
September 26: Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming September 1)
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night (2007)
Aftermath
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Me
Americano
Amityville 3-D*
The Amityville Harvest*
Amityville II: The Possession*
Amityville Moon*
The Amityville Uprising*
Anger Management
Blue Bayou*
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman (‘92)
The Card Counter*
Ca$h
Cesar Chavez
Child’s Play (1988)
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Colombiana*
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil’s Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (‘79)
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Exposed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Forever Purge*
The Forger*
Forrest Gump
Frankenstein (‘31)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out*
Goal! The Dream Begins
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Grudge (2004)*
Hacksaw Ridge
Halloween (‘18)
Halloween II*
Halloween III: Season of the Witch*
Halloween Kills*
Happy Death Day*
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gillmore
Head Over Heels (2024)
Her Smell
Holiday Hearts
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Holly & Ivy
Honey (‘03)
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Transylvania*
Hotel Transylvania 2*
Insidious*
Insidious: Chapter 2*
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman (‘40)
It Came From Outer Space
Kiss at Pine Lake
La Bamba
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface*
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Little Rascals
Love Under the Rainbow
Mama
Mechanic: Resurrection*
Mercy
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ms. Matched
The Mummy (‘17)*
The Mummy (‘99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
My Blueberry Nights
A Nashville Christmas Carol
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
North to Home
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pain and Glory*
Paul
The People Under the Stairs
Perfect Harmony (2022)
Phantom of the Opera (‘43)
Phantom of the Opera (‘62)
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Pretty Persuasion
Prince of Darkness
Quinceañera
Raise a Glass to Love
The Raven (‘35)
Robin Hood
The Rundown
The Santa Stakeout
Savages
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
School of Rock
The Scorpion King
The Serpent and The Rainbow
Shaun the Sheep
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Skyscraper*
Slither
Snitch (2013)*
Son of Frankenstein
Spare Parts
Split*
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666*
Sugar Plum Twist
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw 3D*
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation*
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
United 93
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies*
Werewolf of London
Wild Card*
World Trade Center
The World’s End
Arriving after September 1
September 7
Redeeming Love*
September 8
His & Hers
September 13
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
Freakonomics
September 15
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
The Heiress and the Handyman
Loving Pablo
Lowriders
Zoot Suit
September 20
Cashback
Centurion
Food Inc.
Goon
Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
September 22
Falling Together
September 29
The Real West
September 30
The Proud Rebel
2024 Paris Paralympics
Gold Zone (11a-4p ET every day, August 29 - September 7)
September 1-3, September 5, September 7
Blind Soccer
August 29 - September 5
Boccia
August 30 - September 5
Goalball
August 30 - September 5
Para Archery
August 29 - September 2
Para Badminton
September 6-8
Para Canoe
September 4-7
Para Cycling Road
August 29 - September 1
Para Cycling Track
September 3-4, September 6-7
Para Equestrian (Dressage)
September 5-7
Para Judo
September 4-8
Para Powerlifting
August 30 - September 1
Para Rowing
August 29 - September 7
Para Swimming
August 29 - September 7
Para Table Tennis
August 30 - September 8
Para Track & Field
September 1-2
Para Triathlon
September 1 - September 5
Shooting Para Sport
September 1 - September 7
Sitting Volleyball
August 29 - September 8
Wheelchair Basketball
September 3-7
Wheelchair Fencing
August 29 - September 2
Wheelchair Rugby
August 30 - September 7
Wheelchair Tennis
September 8
Closing Ceremony
New Episodes Weekly
The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10
Chicago PD, Season 12
Chicago Fire, Season 13
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday starting 9/2)
Live Events:
September 1: Premier League Matchweek 3
September 1: Curtis Cup - Final Round
September 1: Betfred British Masters - Final Round
September 1: PGAT TOUR Championship - Final Round
September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship - Final Round
September 1: WWE NXT No Mercy
September 1: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile Race 2
September 1: IMSA – COTA
September 1-8: La Vuelta a España
September 4: NFL Kickoff Eve
September 5: NFL Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
September 5: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Tonga v. Fiji
September 5: Wanda Diamond League - Zurich
September 6: NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 6: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
September 6: NXT Level Up
September 6-8: PGA TOUR Champions Ascension Charity Classic
September 7-8: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 2
September 7: Notre Dame Football – Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame
September 7: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 1
September 7: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Japan v. USA
September 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Canada
September 7: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC
September 8: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
September 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC
September 8: NFL Sunday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
September 8: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2
September 9-11: Folds of Honor Collegiate
September 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. New Zealand
September 12-15: DP World Tour Amgen Irish Open
September 12-15: Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation
September 12-15: SOLHEIM CUP
September 12-15: PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship
September 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
September 13: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington FC
September 13-14: Wanda Diamond League - Brussels
September 13-15: INDYCAR – Nashville
September 13-15: PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International
September 14-15: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby Semifinals
September 14: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 2
September 14: Big Ten Football - Week 3
News Programming & Talk Shows
Live Event
Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
Cardigan Classic
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only:
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondents’ Choice (September 28-October 1)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Mystery in Paradise (August 30-September 3)
Morning Mika (Thursday)
People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 (September 26)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, September 5 and Thursday, September 19)