New on Peacock in September 2024: Universal Monsters, Football, Fight Night, Halloween Horror & More

Which Horror Movies Should Have Been Cult Classics?

From football to Fight Night to fright flicks galore, Peacock’s the place to get your stream on this September.

When fall’s right around the corner, you can almost taste the changes in the air. From the return of NFL and college football to the sneaky creep of October’s approaching spooky season, the onset of autumn might just be the best time all year long to sit down, settle in, and let Peacock help you wave one final warm farewell to summer.

Nothing goes with fall quite like football on TV, and Peacock’s dialing up the 2024 NFL season with a complete September slate. Not to be outdone, the college game is taking over on Saturdays, too, featuring weekly Big Ten matchups, every single Notre Dame home game, and even Here Come the Irish, an exclusive new Peacock docu-series that takes you behind the scenes of one of football’s most iconic names.

Peacock Welcomes Back the NFL in September

This year’s NFL regular season action officially begins on Peacock Thursday, September 5, when QB Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against franchise newcomer Derrick Henry, QB Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens in a simulcast NBC/Peacock contest set for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The very next night, the NFL heads to Brazil for a historic Peacock-exclusive matchup from São Paulo between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, within kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Who's the Fastest Player in the NFL For the 2024 Season?

That’s just the start of a September loaded with NFL action on Peacock, which will broadcast every one of NBC's Sunday Night Football matchup live as it unfolds. The season’s first SNF game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams with an 8:20 p.m. ET start time — and from there, it’s off to the races with weekly Sunday Night Football all throughout the regular season.

College Football on Peacock: The Big Ten and Notre Dame

As well as serving as the streaming home for every Notre Dame home game, Peacock is dialing up no fewer than nine streaming-exclusive Big Ten games throughout the 2024 season, alongside more than a dozen Big Ten games you can catch live on both Peacock and NBC (click here for the complete rundown). For the Notre Dame faithful (as well as everyone who just loves to hate ‘em), check out Here Come the Irish, a brand-new Peacock original series that dives deep into the Fighting Irish football program both on and off the field.

Peacock Originals in September — Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Believe it or not, there’s more than football lighting up Peacock this month. September 5 marks the anticipated premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, the new Peacock limited series that tells the fascinating story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight transformed the City of Atlanta. The Real Housewives of Dubai returns for a two-part uncensored Reunion special on September 11 and 18, while Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gets underway beginning September 19.

RELATED: The Insane True Story That Inspired Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

To scare up an early start to the Halloween season, Peacock’s also daring horror fans to “face your fears” with a huge slate of scary fright flicks and classic Universal movie monsters streaming from September 1. Check out the freaky, creepy September lineup here, and remember: There’s even more spooky stuff in store for October, when Peacock really kicks the horror into high gear.

And in case you’ve just missed it, be sure to spin up Peacock to catch the newest movies and original series, including the streaming premiere of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy (streaming both the theatrical and extended versions from August 30), plus John Woo’s The Killer, swords-and-sandals gladiator series Those About to Die, Stephen Curry as himself in Mr. Throwback, and Season 3 of Bel-Air. From football to hoops to horror and beyond, there’s definitely no shortage of September streaming goodness on the bird app.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in September 2024

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock September Highlights

September 5: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock Original)*

September 5: Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)

September 6: Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil (Packers vs. Eagles)*

September 8: Rams vs. Lions - SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)

September 8: 2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

September 10: Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

September 17: World’s Most Notorious Killers (Peacock Original)*

September 26: Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming September 1)

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night (2007)

Aftermath

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Me

Americano

Amityville 3-D*

The Amityville Harvest*

Amityville II: The Possession*

Amityville Moon*

The Amityville Uprising*

Anger Management

Blue Bayou*

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman (‘92)

The Card Counter*

Ca$h

Cesar Chavez

Child’s Play (1988)

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

Colombiana*

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dawn of the Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (‘79)

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Exposed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Forever Purge*

The Forger*

Forrest Gump

Frankenstein (‘31)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out*

Goal! The Dream Begins

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Grudge (2004)*

Hacksaw Ridge

Halloween (‘18)

Halloween II*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch*

Halloween Kills*

Happy Death Day*

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gillmore

Head Over Heels (2024)

Her Smell

Holiday Hearts

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Holly & Ivy

Honey (‘03)

Hot Fuzz

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

Insidious*

Insidious: Chapter 2*

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman (‘40)

It Came From Outer Space

Kiss at Pine Lake

La Bamba

Land of the Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface*

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Little Rascals

Love Under the Rainbow

Mama

Mechanic: Resurrection*

Mercy

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ms. Matched

The Mummy (‘17)*

The Mummy (‘99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

My Blueberry Nights

A Nashville Christmas Carol

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

North to Home

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pain and Glory*

Paul

The People Under the Stairs

Perfect Harmony (2022)

Phantom of the Opera (‘43)

Phantom of the Opera (‘62)

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Pretty Persuasion

Prince of Darkness

Quinceañera

Raise a Glass to Love

The Raven (‘35)

Robin Hood

The Rundown

The Santa Stakeout

Savages

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)

School of Rock

The Scorpion King

The Serpent and The Rainbow

Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shaun of the Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Skyscraper*

Slither

Snitch (2013)*

Son of Frankenstein

Spare Parts

Split*

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx

Studio 666*

Sugar Plum Twist

Tales From the Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3D*

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation*

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

United 93

Us

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Warm Bodies*

Werewolf of London

Wild Card*

World Trade Center

The World’s End

Arriving after September 1

September 7

Redeeming Love*

September 8

His & Hers

September 13

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Freakonomics

September 15

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

The Heiress and the Handyman

Loving Pablo

Lowriders

Zoot Suit

September 20

Cashback

Centurion

Food Inc.

Goon

Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

September 22

Falling Together

September 29

The Real West

September 30

The Proud Rebel

2024 Paris Paralympics

Gold Zone (11a-4p ET every day, August 29 - September 7)

September 1-3, September 5, September 7

Blind Soccer

August 29 - September 5

Boccia

August 30 - September 5

Goalball

August 30 - September 5

Para Archery

August 29 - September 2

Para Badminton

September 6-8

Para Canoe

September 4-7

Para Cycling Road

August 29 - September 1

Para Cycling Track

September 3-4, September 6-7

Para Equestrian (Dressage)

September 5-7

Para Judo

September 4-8

Para Powerlifting

August 30 - September 1

Para Rowing

August 29 - September 7

Para Swimming

August 29 - September 7

Para Table Tennis

August 30 - September 8

Para Track & Field

September 1-2

Para Triathlon

September 1 - September 5

Shooting Para Sport

September 1 - September 7

Sitting Volleyball



August 29 - September 8

Wheelchair Basketball

September 3-7

Wheelchair Fencing

August 29 - September 2

Wheelchair Rugby

August 30 - September 7

Wheelchair Tennis



September 8

Closing Ceremony

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10

Chicago PD, Season 12

Chicago Fire, Season 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday starting 9/2)

Live Events:

September 1: Premier League Matchweek 3

September 1: Curtis Cup - Final Round

September 1: Betfred British Masters - Final Round

September 1: PGAT TOUR Championship - Final Round

September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship - Final Round

September 1: WWE NXT No Mercy

September 1: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile Race 2

September 1: IMSA – COTA

September 1-8: La Vuelta a España

September 4: NFL Kickoff Eve

September 5: NFL Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

September 5: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Tonga v. Fiji

September 5: Wanda Diamond League - Zurich

September 6: NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 6: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 6: NXT Level Up

September 6-8: PGA TOUR Champions Ascension Charity Classic

September 7-8: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 2

September 7: Notre Dame Football – Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame

September 7: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 1

September 7: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Japan v. USA

September 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Canada

September 7: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC

September 8: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

September 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC

September 8: NFL Sunday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

September 8: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2

September 9-11: Folds of Honor Collegiate

September 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. New Zealand

September 12-15: DP World Tour Amgen Irish Open

September 12-15: Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation

September 12-15: SOLHEIM CUP

September 12-15: PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship

September 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 13: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington FC

September 13-14: Wanda Diamond League - Brussels

September 13-15: INDYCAR – Nashville

September 13-15: PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International

September 14-15: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby Semifinals

September 14: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 2

September 14: Big Ten Football - Week 3

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)



Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)



Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

Cardigan Classic

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only:

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondents’ Choice (September 28-October 1)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Mystery in Paradise (August 30-September 3)

Morning Mika (Thursday)

People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 (September 26)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, September 5 and Thursday, September 19)