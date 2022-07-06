The power of streaming compels you! Paramount+ renews 'Evil' for Season 4

Sometimes, it's good to be evil. Paramount+ delighted television fans Wednesday by announcing that it has picked up psychological mystery series Evil for a fourth season.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the hit show originally debuted on CBS, then began haunting Paramount+ for Season 2. It mixes elements from The Exorcist and The X-Files for an effective rumination on religious faith and humanity's macabre fascination with the supernatural. Genre veterans Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Katja Herbers (Westworld) headline the cast as David Acosta, a priest-in-training, and Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist, who join forces to investigate potential cases of demonic activity on behalf of the Catholic Church.

Michael Emerson (Leland Townsend), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Kurt Boggs), Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Brooklyn Shuck (Lynn Bouchard), Skylar Gray (Lila Bouchard), Maddy Crocco (Lexa Bouchard), and Dalya Knapp (Laura Bouchard) round out the cast.

"Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; Season 3 currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for Season 4 with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

Speaking with Collider last month, Robert King explained how a lot of the project's scarier elements were partly inspired by Hannibal, which ran for a total of three seasons on NBC. "I think that was illustrative and instructive for how willing the audience is to go with you, if you want to go genuinely, honorably towards scares, and not talk down to the audience," he said. "It always feels like that’s the key, not talking down to them. Yes, I’m surprised how much CBS lets us get away with it, especially because it started as a network show. But at this point, our die is cast. I don’t think there’s any way backwards now. We just go forwards on this."

The Kings executive produce the series, alongside Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick.

The first four episodes of Evil Season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+. New installments (six still remain) drop every Sunday.

Looking for more paranormal thrills in the meantime? Check out SYFY's SurrealEstate and Chucky, both of which are set to return for second seasons. Chucky's first season is streaming now on Peacock, while Season 1 of SurrealEstate is available on the SYFY app.