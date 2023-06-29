Exclusive: Funko and Loungefly Reveal Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Merch Coming to SDCC 2023

The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con has truly started with the steady flow of announcements coming daily regarding impending activations, events and exclusive merchandise dropping at the pop culture extravaganza in San Diego from July 19 through July 23. Earlier this week, Funko revealed the company's massive Funkoville Experience (Booth #5341) that will feature a mini-town on the show floor that includes stores for Funko Games, Loungefly, Mondo and the new Blockbuster Rewind video store.

Inside that massive area, which is open to all registered SDCC attendees, will also be a variety of exclusive Funko Pop!, Loungefly and Rewind Jurassic Park collectibles celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's dinosaur classic. In fact, SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal four Jurassic Park exclusives you can purchase at the SDCC Funkoville booth, and through Funko.com and/or exclusive Funko retail partners the weekend of SDCC.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collector’s Box

Photo: Funko

This exclusive Jurassic Park box set includes a curated collection of brand-new items celebrating the greedy tech villain of the original movie, Dennis Nedry, and the vengeful dinos that (literally) spit some karma at him. Every collector's box includes a LoungeflyPop! Pin of Dennis Nedry, a Loungefly Pin of the Dilophosaurus, a Loungefly Dennis Nedry Lanyard with Card Holder, and a Loungefly Dilophosaurus Spinning Keychain. The set retails for $40 and is available while supplies last on the SDCC Show Floor and at Funko.com starting at 6 a.m. PT on July 20.

Pop! Hatching Raptor

Photo: Funko

One of Jurassic Park's most memorable scenes is when John Hammond provides a tour of the genetics lab and they happen upon a raptor hatching from its tiny egg. To celebrate that major science boo boo, Funko is hatching this exclusive Pop! Hatching Raptor. The little predator is covered in faux goo and looks thrilled to start hunting. For those looking to find a way to add it to their collection, it's $15 and is available while supplies last at the SDCC Show Floor, at Funko.com and select Target stores/Target.com at 6 a.m. PT on July 20.

REWIND Ian Malcolm

Photo: Funko

A brand new Funkoville storefront this year is the Blockbuster Rewind store which gives those who remember the cherished memory of renting a movie on a Friday night the chance to relive it in spirit with a store filled with an array of classic collectible figures that will come encased in VHS-type packaging and a membership card designed to mirror Blockbuster’s memorable design. For the Jurassic Park celebration, Funko presents the REWIND Dr. Ian Malcolm, the one-man party of chaos theory. Some extra lucky purchasers (1 in 6 chance) might open their case and find a Ian Malcom figure with Flare.

Photo: Funko

The figure with collectible case and membership card is $12 and can be found on the SDCC Show Floor and at Funko.com at 6 a.m. PT on July 20.

Loungefly Jurassic Park™ SDCC 2023 Neon 30th Anniversary Mini Backpack

Photo: Funko/Loungefly

For Loungefly bag collectors, the 30th Anniversary Neon Mini Backpack is a summery themed pack that comes in the shape of the park’s iconic logo. On the front, the dino-riffic fossil logo appears above the Jurassic Park title. And as daylight fades, the design glows-in-the-dark. Which could come in handy if you ever wind up trapped on a deadly island full of prehistoric predators.

Photo: Funko/Loungefly

The bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and has adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details. There's also a cute Dilophosaurus on the zipper. The bag costs $90 and will be available on the SDCC Show Floor and at Loungefly.com at 9 a.m. PT on July 20.

Look for more SDCC 2023 coverage at SYFY WIRE. In the meantime, pre-game all the fun by watching Jurassic Park which is now streaming on Peacock along with The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion are available to purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.