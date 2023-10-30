Exclusive: Mondo Reveals Flame-Throwing Kurt Russell Figure From John Carpenter's The Thing

Superfans of John Carpenter's The Thing take note: Mondo's dropping a gorgeous new collectible that's a must-have for your shelf. SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively reveal the legendary poster and collectible company's latest addition, a 1/6-scale figure inspired by Kurt Russell's intrepid helicopter pilot, R.J. MacReady, from the Universal Pictures horror film.

This Halloween, this brand-new figure will arrive for pre-order in the form of a special Timed Edition with extra accessories, as well as a regular edition that will be on-sale leading up to the figure's ship date in the summer of 2024. Both editions feature a beautifully designed and sculpted likeness of MacReady, complete with real fabric and faux-leather clothing, swappable heads and hands, and accessories that'll have you ready to fight the shapeshifting alien parasite creeping through your very own house.

"This figure feels like it’s been to Antarctica and back, and we appreciate your patience and excitement while we got everything perfect," Mondo said in a statement.

RELATED: The Thing Oral History

Created by sculptors Pichet Pitsuwan and Matt Black, painted by Viola Wittrocka, Hector Arce and Ed Bradley, and cut and sewn by Tim Hanson, the figure depicts MacReady as fans remember him from the iconic 1982 film, in his helicopter flight suit with a leather jacket worn over it, and features a number of accessories fans of the film will recognize immediately. Both editions of the figure feature a revolver, a shotgun, a pair of gloved hands, and of course, the legendary flamethrower, complete with a flame attachment for torching aliens.

And speaking of aliens, if you opt in to the Timed Edition of the MacReady figure, Mondo will throw in not one but two creatures from the film, including a mutated dog and the iconic spider-head creature that's in many ways become the unofficial mascot of The Thing over the years.

Check out a more detailed look at the figure and its accessories in the images below, courtesy of Mondo:

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Photo: Mondo

Wanna get your hands on this horror movie icon? Of course you do! The deluxe Timed Edition of the MacReady figure goes on sale Oct. 31 at Noon Central, and will remain on sale until Nov. 10 at 11:59 Central, retailing for $265. The regular edition goes on sale at the same time, and retails for $235. To pre-order the figures, head over to Mondo's official shop.

Want more of The Thing? Stream John Carpenter's classic now on Peacock.