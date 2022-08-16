Ezra Miller issues apology for recent actions, enters mental health treatment as 'The Flash' release looms

Ezra Miller is seeking help for "complex mental health issues" after a lengthy period marked by legal troubles and questionable behavior even as their star vehicle The Flash speeds toward its 2023 release date.

In a statement first shared with Variety, Miller apologized for their recent behavior and committed to "ongoing treatment" after what the actor dubbed an "intense crisis" in their personal life.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller's crisis began, at least in terms of headlines, back in March, when the actor was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar. A short time later, a second incident in Hawaii led to a couple filing a restraining order against Miller, which they later dropped. Things seemed to reach a breaking point earlier this month when Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, while reports circulated that the actor had potentially put people apparently living at their Vermont property in danger.

Amid these mounting charges and investigations, Warner Bros. was once again forced to consider steps forward for The Flash, which has been in development for nearly a decade and finally seemed to be on firm ground when It director Andy Muschietti joined the project. According to reports, Warners Bros. was weighing several options for how to proceed as of last week, including taking the drastic step of shelving the entire $200 million film rather than pay for expensive reshoots with a new actor in Miller's Barry Allen role.

Warners' apparent first choice plan for The Flash, in which Miller issued a public statement and began working to seek help for their issues, now looks to be the path forward. With the actor actively in treatment, the studio can give Miller time to do the personal work of recovery, then move forward with promoting the movie, possibly with Miller in a reduced role on the promotional cycle.

Most importantly, though, this statement indicates that Miller is willing to seek help in what's clearly been a troubling time for everyone involved. We hope they get the help they need.

The Flash is still slated to hit theaters June 23, 2023.