'The Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment at Hawaii karaoke bar

Ezra Miller attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii early Monday morning on charges of "disorderly conduct and harassment" at a bar in Hilo, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed on Twitter. The actor was initially identified as "a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont."

"On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," reads the official report. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail. Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to one of Miller's representatives for comment on the matter.

This isn't the first time the actor has shown signs of troubling behavior. In the spring of 2020, for instance, a video of what looked like Miller choking a woman in Reykjavik, Iceland surfaced online.

"I am clandestine," Miller shared during a 2020 conversation with GQ. "People do not understand me. I don’t intend them to, right? I want a certain amount of confusion and I’m comfortable sharing that. I have plans that not a soul, even in my closest spheres, know of. I mean, I tell stories in a lot of ways; I’m doing a lot of different types of work at once. They all interrelate. Some of them use my public image, some of them don’t. My prerogative is service. I’m here to do what I can for everybody I can do it for."

Next summer, Warner Bros. will release The Flash, a long-gestating standalone project for the character of Barry Allen, which is primed to break the DCEU multiverse wide open. Already delayed several times due to directorial and production hold-ups, the movie was recently postponed (vacating its early November slot for June 23, 2023) in another shuffling of WB's theatrical release calendar.

Allen made a small cameo in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker on HBO Max alongside Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman. The Flash entering the Speed Force in the climax of Zack Snyder's Justice League was named the top "Oscars Cheer" moment (voted on by Twitter fans) at the 94th Academy Awards Sunday evening.