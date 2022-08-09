Ezra Miller's legal troubles continue: 'The Flash' actor charged with Felony Burglary in Vermont

Ezra Miller poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway opening night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City.

Ezra Miller poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway opening night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ezra Miller just keeps running into legal trouble.

The Vermont State Police announced in a Monday press release that Miller, 29, has been charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Miller was cited on Sunday, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26.

In Vermont, a burglary is defined as someone "enter[ing] any building or structure knowing that he or she is not licensed or privileged to do so, with the intent to commit a felony, petit larceny, simple assault, or unlawful mischief." Someone convicted of burglary could be subject to imprisonment of up to 15 years and/or a fine of up to $1,000, making it automatically a felony under state law.

The charge stems from May 1, when police were notified of a burglary complaint at a home in Stamford, a small southern Vermont town with a population of less than 1,000.

“The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present,” police state. “As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge” the non-binary actor, known best for their upcoming starring role in The Flash.

The victim was listed as Isaac B. Winokur, 33. It's unclear the value of the alcohol that was allegedly stolen, as the actor has not been charged with either larceny (the theft of goods worth more than $900) or petit larceny (any theft under $900).

Miller reportedly lives in a ranch in Stamford, where they have allegedly been housing a 25-year-old woman and her three young children, according to Rolling Stone. The property is also allegedly an unlicensed cannabis farm and, according to the Rolling Stone report, a location where several firearms are stored.

While Miller maintains their residency in Vermont, they have recently been visiting Hawaii and have been arrested multiple times there this year. They were first arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a bar in South Hilo — on the east side of the Big Island — in March after they “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” according to a prior press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller allegedly grabbed a mic from one woman, who was singing "Shallow" from the 2018 film A Star is Born according to the Associated Press, and then lunged at a man playing darts. Miller was booked and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

Shortly after Miller’s release for that incident, the actor allegedly burst into a couple’s Hilo hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole one of their passports, wallet and other belongings. That couple filed a restraining order against the actor, which they later dropped.

They were arrested again in Hawaii on an assault charge in April for allegedly striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead with a chair.

In total, the actor was the subject of at least 10 minor police complaints in that state since March 7, according to the Associated Press, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

At least two separate protective orders have also been filed and granted against the actor this year.

A mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order in Greenfield, Massachusetts — about 40 miles southeast of Stamford — in June for alleged menacing behavior toward the child, the Daily Beast reported. The mother alleged that when the child was 11, the actor threatened the mother while brandishing a gun and referred to the child as an “elevated being.”

Also in June, a protective order was issued against Miller by the parents of teen activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who alleged that Miller acted inappropriately with Tokata when she was 12 and Miller was 23. The teen told Business Insider that the allegations against Miller were false, calling them "a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign.”

This year isn’t the first time Miller has been accused of mistreating people and causing chaos. In April 2020, video circulated of Miller allegedly trying to choke a woman while at a bar in Iceland. Miller had allegedly become irate after being approached by fans, Variety reported, and was escorted off the premises but does not appear to have faced any criminal charges in that incident.

Miller has starred in several films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash. They are apparently still set to star as the titular character in the upcoming standalone film, The Flash, scheduled for a June 2023 release, though Warner Bros. has reportedly been considering Miller's future with the studio.

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.