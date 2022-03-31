Couple files restraining order against Ezra Miller after actor allegedly breaks into their hotel room

Ezra Miller's legal troubles continued to mount this week as a couple filed for a restraining order against The Flash actor, claiming Miller burst into their hotel room shortly after being jailed for allegedly attacking people at a bar in Hawaii.

The couple filed a petition on Tuesday for a temporary restraining order against the actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, the Associated Press reports. They said Miller burst into their Hilo, Hawaii hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole their passport, wallet, and other belongings.

The petition came days after Miller, 29, allegedly made a scene at a bar in South Hilo, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after they "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke" late Sunday.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense),” police stated. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

According to the Associated Press, Miller had become aggravated at a performance of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” from the 2018 film A Star Is Born. Miller was booked Monday and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

Miller, who has been visiting Hawaii from Vermont, has apparently been the subject of at least 10 police complaints since March 7, according to the Associated Press, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

It’s not clear how long the actor has been on the island but they had been staying at the hostel in Hilo for about five days.

This also isn't the first time the actor has been accused of violence while traveling. In April of 2020, video circulated of Miller allegedly trying to choke a woman while at a bar in Iceland. Miller allegedly became irate after being approached by fans, Variety reported. The actor was escorted off the premises but it does not appear they faced any criminal charges for that incident.

Miller is slated to star as The Flash, an upcoming standalone film about the DC Comics character. Their next onscreen appearance will be in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in the Harry Potter spinoff series, which hits theaters April 15.