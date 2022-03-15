'Fantastic Beasts' highlights 'band of outsiders' fighting Grindelwald in 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

With exactly two months left until the next Fantastic Beasts movie arrives in theaters, it's time to meet our band of magical — and in the case of Dan Fogler's Jacob Kowalski, not-so-magical — heroes featured in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Thanks to a new, behind-the-scenes featurette that Warner Bros. released on Tuesday, fans can learn more about the "band of outsiders" Albus Dumbledore (played as a young man by Jude Law) has gathered to fight the growing influence of dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp).

"Every single one of them is an outsider and doesn't really belong, but does belong as part of this group," explains longtime Wizarding World producer, David Heyman. "The army that is created is a bit like Dumbledore's Army in the Harry Potter films."

He is, of course, referring to the anti-Voldemort movement that first came together during the events of Order of the Phoenix. The fifth Potter movie is relevant here because the visual effects team on Secrets isn't shy about its hopes to surpass the spectacle of the final duel between Michael Gambon's old man Dumbledore and Ralph Fiennes' He-Must-Not-Be-Named at the Ministry of Magic. "I don't think we've seen magic done as well as that since," states VFX Supervisor Christian Manz. "Here, our aim is to top that."

Watch the featurette now:

Around the 30-second mark, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) makes a comment about Grindelwald having "the ability to see the future. So if we hope to defeat him, then our best hope is to confuse him." Now, it's unclear if Newt is being hyperbolic, but since the villain did predict the onset of World War II in the last movie by using a magical hookah-skull, it may not be an over-exaggerated claim.

Maybe Gellert has some honest to goodness Seer blood in him like doom-loving Sybill Trelawney.

Whatever the case, Dumbledore's proto-army is dispatched on a number of separate missions with the goal of destabilizing the anti-Muggle ideology from gaining more momentum. As director David Yates is quick to point out, Albus does have "a real checkered history of being able to encourage to do crazy things." Despite Dumbledore's unparalleled brilliance, the character's penchant for playing things incredibly close to the chest usually leads to loss and heartache. Just ask Sirius Black. What? Too soon?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore heads for the big screen Friday, April 15. The film's making-of book (written by Jody Revenson and published by Insight Editions) goes on sale the same day. Click here to check out five exclusive interiors.