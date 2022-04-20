Buckle up: The 10th 'Fast & Furious' movie 'Fast X' officially speeds into production

The Fast & Furious franchise has officially started down its last stretch of road. Universal Pictures confirmed Wednesday that the tenth entry in the long-running saga (aptly-titled Fast X) is now in production with director Justin Lin overseeing the two-part finale.

It's unclear if both movies are still shooting back-to-back, but odds are good that is still the plan. The tweet advises viewers to "fasten your seatbelts" and shows off the headlight-inspired logo for the penultimate adventure. Speaking with SYFY WIRE last summer in honor of the F9 theatrical rollout, Lin confirmed that the production office for the tenth installment was already open.

"F9 is a set-up of reassessing and putting everything in order for our final chapter," he told us. "That final chapter actually started in 2008. I remember talking to Paul and Vin and it was just an exercise. It was not anything concrete back then; we were like, ‘God, if we’re lucky enough, what would be the final chapter?’ And so, I’m really trying to channel the spirit of those conversations and the tone of those conversations. Personally, it’s emotional and hopefully, I can do justice."

Check out the announcement below:

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

In addition to the return of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his adopted family of daredevil drivers, Fast X will also feature the arrival of a brand-new villain played by Aquaman's Jason Momoa. “I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while,” the actor said in early March. "I’m gonna [be] the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy." Another newcomer will be Daniela Melchior, who made a splash as Ratcatcher 2 in last summer's The Suicide Squad. Details about her role are still under wraps.

Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto), and John Cena (Jakob Torretto) are expected to reprise their characters from the previous, high-octane chapters.

"Just wait for 10," Diesel teased to Entertainment Weekly last year. "Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

"I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two," Gibson said to Collider after confirming that 10 and 11 would be shot consecutively. "I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to."

The Fast Saga, which includes a spinoff movie and animated Netflix series, has brought in over $6 billion at the global box office. To date, Lin has directed a total of five Fast & Furious projects, starting with Tokyo Drift in 2006.

Fast X is currently slated to collide with the big screen on May 19, 2023. A release date for the eleventh and final film has yet to be announced.