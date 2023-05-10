Bring Home the Fast & Furious Cars with New LEGO Sets & Hot Wheels Packs

With Fast X fast approaching, we’re willing to wager Brian O’Conner’s car no one reading this can keep up with Dom Toretto’s blazing speed, or for that matter, The Fast Saga car jargon.

After Brian did a number on his car in the first race of The Fast and the Furious, Dom quips, “Now me and the mad scientist have to rip apart the block, and replace the piston rings you fried.” We have little idea what that means, and while this line and others like it bring the car theme into full throttle, we were always jealous that we didn’t build our own cars, so we could say some witty one-liners just like that.

RELATED: Blockbuster Worlds Collide as Fast X Stars Vin Diesel & Ludacris Hang Out With Tom Cruise

Fast & Furious LEGO sets

All that has changed with some explosive LEGO sets featuring our favorite Fast Saga cars. If you want a set that brings your car passion into full gear, LEGO Technic’s collector’s set of Dom’s Charger has just what you’re looking for. With a pair of NOS tanks, a fiery engine, and a classy “Charger” signature on the bumper, this 1,077-piece work of art gives you the chance to make your own car themed comebacks. “Now me and my older brother have to rip out the block, and replace the ‘Technic Pin Long with Friction Ridges Lengthwise’ that fell into the grate.” Honestly, we still don’t really know what it means.

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger Photo: LEGO via Amazon

We know what you’re thinking. That one liner was worse than O’Connor’s “granny shifting” from his first race. But more importantly, where are the minifigures? We’ve got you covered with a couple of more manageable LEGO Champions sets featuring Dom Torretto and Brian O’Conner (with a full head of hair).

There are still plenty of details to get fired up about, like the air resistant spoilers. Since they’re both labeled as a “Kit for Kids,” and we’re assuming you’re too old for the sets, it can be fun for, dare we say… the whole family.

Hot Wheels takes on Fast & Furious

Hot Wheels Fast & Furious Premium Bundle Photo: Mattel via Amazon

Don’t have the free time to build something? We’ve also got ten 10-second cars from the Hot Wheels 2023 Fast & Furious updated collection. You can race them across the tracks or just admire how they condense a life-sized car into something you can hold in your hand. This comes just in time for for the May 30 premiere of NBC’s new show, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.

The Fast Saga has been building up to Fast X for almost 22 years now, so we’re pumped to build some new sets and zoom some hot new Hot Wheels ahead of the May 19 premiere. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).