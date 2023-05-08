Where to Stream the Entire Fast & Furious Saga Before Fast X Arrives

Nine main movies and one spinoff strong, the Fast Saga has drifted from a lil’ flick about an undercover cop’s peek at street racing into one of the planet's biggest box office franchise juggernauts. And with the stratospherically hyped Fast X coming in extra-hot for its May 19 premiere, the Fast Saga’s high-octane appeal isn't about to tap the brakes anytime soon.

Though it’s about as accessible to newcomers as a franchise can be after snaking through more than two decades’ worth of story twists and turns, it’s safe to say the Fast & Furious films come supercharged with deep lore — deep enough to reward even the most ardent repeat viewings. With an extended racing family headed up by main family man Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the series has seen its share of on-screen highs and offscreen lows (including the death of founding actor Paul Walker in 2013). So it pretty much goes without saying: After 22 years, there’s absolutely no shame in binging back all the way from the very beginning — even if you're a veteran fan — just to keep pace with it all.

The stakes are only revving higher now that a new villain (Jason Momoa’s Dante) has arrived for a two-movie closing act that’ll bring the Fast Saga to an epic end — first this year with Fast X, and in 2025 with its planned “Part 2” followup. We’re dying to make sure we catch every Fast X callback to the iconic characters and movies that have laid the groundwork for these fateful final chapters, and we know you do, too — which is why we’re assembling (and continuously updating) our small-screen listing of where you can find and stream every single Fast & Furious movie.

RELATED: How to watch the 'Fast and Furious' movies in the right order

Except where noted, every movie on the list below comes bundled in with the subscription cost at the platform where it’s currently streaming. That means all you have to do to catch a fast Fast Saga history lesson is strap in, turn the key, and sit back as Dom and the family race it to the redline.

The Fast and the Furious (Available on-demand)

The one that started it all, with Dom and undercover cop Brian O’Conner (Walker) hitting it off over the unmuffled buzz of L.A.’s street racing scene…and Brian hitting it off with Mia, Dom’s sister (Jordana Brewster), over an admittedly ratchet (but deeply sentimental) tuna sandwich.

The Fast and the Furious currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

2 Fast 2 Furious (Available on-demand)

Without Diesel strapped in for the second Fast & Furious flick, Brian gets drawn back undercover after trying to leave cop life behind in Miami, bringing SoCal associate Roman (Tyrese Gibson) into the mix to expunge Roman's criminal past while helping take down an international drug lord.

2 Fast 2 Furious currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (Available on-demand)

High school rebel Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) led the third Fast flick in what felt like a new direction at the time, though Tokyo Drift ended up sewing the seed of future Fast & Furious melodrama — thanks, in part, to the first franchise appearance of fan favorite Han Lue (Sung Kang).

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

Fast & Furious (Available on-demand)

The soft reboot that got the original Fast Saga acting duo of Diesel and Walker back together at last, the fourth FF movie headed to the U.S.-Mexico border for a drug lord takedown that carried huge collateral damage: the apparent death of Dom’s longtime flame Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

Fast & Furious currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

Fast Five (Available on-demand)

With epic action, globe-hopping cat-and-mouse games, and even more star power with the franchise arrival of DSS Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Fast Five grew the series into James Bond-style espionage territory, all while casting a long lore shadow that’s set to haunt Dom and the family all over again in Fast X.

Fast Five currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

Fast & Furious 6 (Available on-demand)

Surprise — Letty’s alive! That’s where the good news ends for Dom and Brian as the sixth installment in the series kicks off, with new baddie Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) manipulating Dom’s amnesiac ex to serve his sinister terrorist cause.

Fast & Furious 6 currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

Furious 7 (Peacock)

The last Fast Saga film Walker appeared in before his untimely death, Furious 7 puts family front and center in a scorcher of a revenge tale. Dom and Brian team up for one final takedown that taps every trick the fam can summon to lasso new-to-the-franchise foe Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) — a bittersweet last gasp for the Fast Saga’s two onscreen O.G.s before Dom and Brian finally agree it’s time to go their separate ways. — Stream it here on Peacock, or visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here to snag it on Blu-ray or DVD.

The Fate of the Furious (Available on-demand)

The movie that brought Shaw over to the good guys’ side (sort of), The Fate of the Furious went full-scale black ops with an off-the-books international chase to stop new cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her plans to unleash nuclear disaster. Along the way, tragedy strikes when Elena (Elsa Pataky) dies while in Cipher’s captivity. Thankfully though, young Brian Marcos — the infant son Elena conceived with Dom — is spared from the same fate.

The Fate of the Furious currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.

F9 (HBO Max, Peacock starting May 12)

Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena) joins the mayhem as the fam takes the fight to Cipher in F9, while Dom tries to protect Brian Marcos from the brand of cold-hearted movie villains who don’t think twice when it comes to hurting a child. Oh, and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman hop in a rocket car and blast off into actual space.

Stream it here on HBO Max (or pause until May 12, when F9 also lands at Peacock). Visit the movie's Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for additional options, including Blu-ray and DVD.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Available on-demand)

As a Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw leaves most of the Fast fam behind, instead swapping in an awesome star turn from series newcomer Idris Elba, who plays the cyber-genetically enhanced baddie Brixton Lore. But it only makes sense that Hobbs and Shaw would eventually partner up: After all, Shaw was basically Hobbs’ British colleague as an MI6 spy before descending, for a time, into his evil-nemesis phase in the earlier Fast Saga films.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw currently is available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand platforms; visit the movie’s Universal Pictures Home Entertainment landing page here for the full range of options. It’s also available to stream on some live TV streaming services — check your service for specific availability.