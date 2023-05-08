Blockbuster Worlds Collide as Fast X Stars Vin Diesel & Ludacris Hang Out With Tom Cruise

For well over a decade, the Fast & Furious franchise has successfully rebranded itself from a simple street racing endeavor to an action/adventure/espionage series that feels more in line with the globetrotting antics of the Mission: Impossible films.

So it was only a matter of time until speed demon Dominic Toretto crossed paths with IMF agent extraordinaire Ethan Hunt. The two blockbuster icons officially collided over the weekend as Vin Diesel and his Fast X co-star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (returning to the role of Tej Parker) got an opportunity to hang out with Tom Cruise at Formula 1 in Miami. Diesel posted a photo on Instagram, paying homage to Cruise's Top Gun chops in the caption: "Maverick meets Toretto…"

Check it out:

Hitting theaters everywhere next Friday — May 19 — Fast X will begin to wind down the events of the Fast Saga under the directorial leadership of Louis Leterrier (The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me). The penultimate chapter harkens back to the events of Fast Five with Dom & co. battling Jason Momoa's new baddie — the absolutely sadistic Dante Reyes.

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Brie Larson (Tess), and Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody) co-star.

Cruise next appears in the seventh Mission: Impossible outing, the highly-anticipated Dead Reckoning, which writer-director Christopher McQuarrie decided to break up into two parts split between this summer and next. Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Vanessa Kirby (White Widow), Henry Czerny (Eugene Kittridge), and Rolf Saxon (William Donlone) return to play characters from previous entries.

Newcomers to the Impossible Mission Force party are Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen next Friday — May 19. Tickets are on sale now! An eleventh and final installment within the franchise (it is now confirmed that Leterrier will return as director) is currently revving up for one last race sometime in 2025.

