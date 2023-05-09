New Fast X Featurette Highlights Vin Diesel's Heartwarming Bond With Dame Helen Mirren

It's good to know that the franchise's love of family still applies when the cameras aren't rolling.

A new featurette devoted to the globetrotting production of Fast X (arriving on the big screen next weekend) affirms that the franchise's love of family still applies even when the cameras aren't rolling. Taking a small break from the usual parade of fast cars and death-defying set pieces — don't worry, those aren't going anywhere — the clip takes a moment to both celebrate Vin Diesel's birthday and highlight his heartwarming bond with Dame Helen Mirren in the historic rooftops above Rome.

Since The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto and Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw have enjoyed a special relationship "where they understand each other," Mirren explains. "They're made from the same material. She's incredibly concerned about him. She thinks he might be walking into something that might end in his death."

That potential demise might come at the hands of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), a new villain looking to exact revenge on behalf of his father, Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes, who met his own grisly fate during the events of Fast Five.

Check out the new Fast X featurette below:

Just like Asteroid City and Oppenheimer, both of which are also releasing this summer, Fast X contains a mind-boggling cast: Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Brie Larson (Tess), and Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody).

The Transporter's Louis Leterrier replaced Justin Lin as director on the project last year, though Lin — whose Fast & Furious track record can be traced back to Tokyo Drift — did remain on board as producer and co-writer. Diesel also produced the penultimate chapter in the 22-year-old Fast Saga alongside Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X hits theaters everywhere next Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now! An 11th and final installment is currently revving up for one last race sometime in 2025. Leterrier will return to direct, working from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).