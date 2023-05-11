Go Inside Huge Fast X Stunt in Behind the Scenes Clip of High-Flying New Set Piece

The engine is anything but idle in the latest sneak peek at Fast X (hitting the big screen next Friday), which shows off an explosive set piece that required the shutdown of an entire two-lane highway.

Dom (Vin Diesel) finds himself on the run from two unfriendly helicopters attempting to skewer his sexy hot rod, but the airborne enemies find out the hard way that they are no match for the driving prowess of Mr. Toretto. Sure, it probably could've been done with green screen on a backlot somewhere, but director Louis Leterrier wanted as many practical set pieces as possible.

Check out the featurette below:

The second-to-last chapter in the 22-year-old Fast & Furious franchise contains a slew of familiar faces, including Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Helen Mirren (Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody). Newcomers to the high-octane mythos are Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Brie Larson (Tess), Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), and Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian).

Written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, and Dan Mazeau, Fast X finds the extended Toretto family under threat from Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), an ostentatious villain seeking revenge on behalf of his late father, Hernan Reyes. You may recall how Hernan lost his fortune — and also his head — during the climax of Fast Five over a decade ago.

Lin, a Fast Saga veteran who bowed out as director last year (he was replaced by Leterrier not long after), remained on board as producer alongside Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen next Friday — May 19. Tickets are on sale now! An 11th and final installment is currently revving up for one last race sometime in 2025. Leterrier will return to direct, working off a screenplay written by Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).