Fast X's Sung Kang on That Surprise Character Resurrection

Sung Kang knows a thing or two about surprising Fast & Furious character returns. Years ago, his character, Han, seemingly died at the end of Fast & Furious 6, only to resurface much to the delight of fans in F9 back in 2021. Now, Kang's opening up about Fast X's own surprise resurrection, and what might mean for Han's future.

Of course, for the moment, Han has other things to worry about. The latest installment in The Fast Saga ended with Han, Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) possibly dead themselves, with their plane having just crashed into the side of a mountain courtesy of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) and his sidekick Aimes (Alan Ritchson). It's a precarious situation, but an offscreen death for four major character feels unlikely in this franchise, and given his past experiences, Kang's not really worried.

"If you dissect that scene, there's enough time that maybe they got a getaway," Kang told Esquire in a new interview about the film. "You saw the plane go down and then it goes behind the mountain ... It’s Fast & Furious, every character comes back! [Laughs.] No one dies, man."

Whether or not Han survived doesn't really feel like the biggest question for the character stemming from Fast X. What looms larger is yet another last-minute reveal in the film: The return of Han's former romantic partner Gisele (Gal Gadot), who also seemingly died in Fast & Furious 6, but pops up in this film as one of Cipher's (Charlize Theron) collaborators in escaping from the Agency black site. We have no idea yet exactly how Han and Gisele will find a way to reunite, and what it will mean for both of them, but the moment feels inevitable.

"First, we're talking about Fast, and an audience that is now used to getting what they want when they ask for a character to come back," Kang said. "Because of where Gal's career has gone with Wonder Woman, and the goodwill and love that she has from people around the world, it's awesome that another franchise can help our franchise. This past year has been a renaissance for the moviegoing experience, with wonderful films like Top Gun: Maverick giving this resurgence to how we fell in love with films. And so for Gal to have that type of reaction with the audience, that’s what we want to hear."

We'll learn more about Han and Gisele's eventual reunion as we get to closer to the release of Fast & Furious 11, set to hit theaters at some point in 2025.

