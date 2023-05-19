What's Next? Everything We Know About the Sequel to Fast X

We've known for a very long time that Fast X is a little more than the next installment in an ongoing megafranchise of action movies. It's actually the first part in a larger narrative that's meant to conclude The Fast Saga after more than 20 years of stories, sending Dominic Toretto and his family out on an eventual high note.

That means we're getting at least one more epic movie in this series, and after what we've seen now that Fast X is in theaters, we know it's poised to be the biggest installment yet.

So, now that we've all checked out the latest adventure of the Toretto crew, let's take a quick look at everything we know about Fast & Furious 11 (and perhaps Fast & Furious 12).

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers below for all things Fast X ahead!**

Here's Everything We Know About the Future of the Fast Saga

Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X (2023). Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

When Will Fast 11 Be Released?

We've known about the existence of the 11th film in the main Fast Saga franchise for quite a while now, but it wasn't until recently that we got a clearer picture of when to expect it. At CinemaCon back in April, star and producer Vin Diesel said that Fast & Furious 11 is set to arrive sometime in 2025, probably around the same spring release window as Fast X this year and F9 back in 2021. Of course, we don't know for sure yet, and lots of production things can happen in the near future, so keep an eye out for updates.

Who's Behind the Camera?

Fast X (2023) Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

After stepping in to replace Justin Lin on Fast X, director Louis Leterrier is once again set to ride with the Toretto crew for Fast & Furious 11, picking up the story that he started with the 10th film and working with much of the same cast. Joining him in crafting the story are screenwriters Christina Hodson (The Flash, Bumblebee) and Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat, The Cloverfield Paradox), both of whom are making their debut in the franchise. It'll be interesting to see what they come up with, particularly since Fast X's cliffhanger ending gave them a lot to work with.

Who's Starring?

Fast X ends on a very tricky note, leaving the Toretto crew in limbo with almost everyone either dead, dying, or in mortal danger just before the credits roll. With that in mind, it's hard to pinpoint exactly which cast members will be back, but if we had to guess: Dom's not going anywhere, so Vin Diesel is back, as is Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, and Leo Abelo Perry as their son Little B. Jordana Brewster's Mia is safe, so she's probably returning, and we very much doubt four major players would be taken out offscreen, so we're guessing that Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) survived that plane crash. Plus, Tess (Brie Larson) and Isabel (Daniela Melchior) are probably game to recover from their injuries and keep helping the team out.

On the villain side of things, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) and his buddy Aimes (Alan Ritchson) are still in business, and possibly reformed villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) has a plan to take them out, so we can expect all three of them to return. Oh, and speaking of Cipher's plan: Surprise, Gisele is back! That's right, Gal Gadot's last-second appearance in Fast X primes her for a bigger return in the 11th film, and that credits sequence teases that Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs is back for another round as well. It's a big Fast Family party and everyone is invited, so don't be surprised to see the whole gang back, along with a few new guest stars.

What's the Story?

Fast X (2023) Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

Here's where things get really murky though, because at this point there is no official information about the story we can expect in Fast & Furious 11. What we can do, however, is draw conclusions based on what we just saw in Fast X, and take Vin Diesel's word that the next film is set to be the second part in a larger story, not just a sequel following up on the events of X. With that in mind, we know that Dante thinks he's won, that Cipher and Letty are formulating a plan, that Hobbs is joining the fight, and that Dom will probably find a way to survive that dam coming down on top of him. So, get ready for the Family to hit back, and for Dante to see what his opponents are really made of.

Two More Movies?

For a very long time, we've been told to expect two more films in the Fast Saga, beginning with Fast X and presumably concluding with Fast & Furious 11. Now, thanks to one quick red carpet remark from Vin Diesel, that's all been thrown into question. Diesel told an interviewer earlier in May that Universal Pictures is actually now interested in Fast X being the first part in a trilogy of movies that will conclude the Fast Saga, but he also didn't want to say much more. So, does that mean we're definitely going all the way to Fast 12 here? It's too soon to tell, but now that the word is out there, we can probably expect a little clarification soon.

Fast X is in theaters now. Need tickets? Get ‘em here!