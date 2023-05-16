First Reactions to Fast X Praise Jason Momoa's Scene-Stealing Turn as 'Joker-Level' Villain Dante

Dante is, perhaps, the greatest villain the Fast franchise has ever seen.

Believe the hype surrounding Jason Momoa's Fast X villain, people. Dante Reyes absolutely steals the entire movie (hitting theaters everywhere this Friday) as the anti-Dom, a flamboyant and deviously-prepared antagonist with zero moral compass and a serious axe to grind against the whole Toretto crew.

Why does he hate them so much? Well, it may have something to do with the fact that they killed his daddy, Hernan Reyes, a decade ago in Fast Five.

RELATED: Get Ready for Fast X With Jason Momoa's Best Genre Roles, From Stargate to Aquaman

Early audience members can’t get enough of the deplorable character, with several journalists — SYFY WIRE’s Brian Silliman included (see below) —comparing Dante’s anarchic antics to those of the Joker. The dude doesn't give a single f*** and just wants to watch the world burn. This bombastic baddie is indicative of a film that knows just how insane things have gotten over the last 22 years.

First reactions to Fast X hit Twitter

Jason Momoa is so much fun to watch in #FAST10 that it should be illegal. Gloriously big Joker-level stuff, yes indeed! — Brian Silliman (@BrianSilliman) May 16, 2023

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023

#FastX is the most bombastic, ridiculous entry yet in the franchise. Insane, relentless action blends well with a fantastic villainous Jason Mamoa, who steals the movie. If this is the beginning of the end of the franchise for Dom and his family, what a hell of a way to start. pic.twitter.com/xJF2Kt2Mm0 — Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) May 16, 2023

#FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/9Xeuj2In7z — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 12, 2023

#FastX is another outrageous cinematic series of car crashes that defies the rules of god and gravity. Jason Momoa brings in a wild new dynamic that makes this long running franchise feel new again. Still has one gas in the tank, and a few surprises too. Pure popcorn fun. pic.twitter.com/SIHQt8whPI — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) May 16, 2023

#FastX is the best film in the franchise. Jason Momoa gives one of the best villainous performances in an action film I’ve ever seen. He is cold, calculated, and Joker-like. It’s an edge-of-your-seat thrilling ride that forces you to buckle in and enjoy the ride. I’m blown away. pic.twitter.com/5sloV1u1DN — Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) May 16, 2023

FAST X definitely feels like the first part of something bigger, and I think that weakens it a bit, but not enough that I didn't enjoy it.



Also my God no one else is having more fun in a movie this year than Jason Momoa had in this one. — Matthew Jackson (@awalrusdarkly) May 16, 2023

#FastX is absolutely bonkers. It’s the Fast Saga on steroids, with genuine humor throughout, and feels a lot grander in scale (which is saying something with these movies). Jason Momoa absolutely steals the show, as easily the most memorable baddie in the entire series pic.twitter.com/rCbh2xVhVr — Arezou-Deetoo (@ArezouAmin) May 16, 2023

#FASTX is the WILDEST F&F yet and full-throttle with no breaks… or idea what it wants to be. Jason Momoa is having the most fun he’s ever had on screen, legit playing the Joker. It really wants to remind you Fast Five happened. It’s absolutely ridiculous, but I was never bored. pic.twitter.com/M7TbIb9HaI — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 16, 2023

#FastX: Big. Loud. Dumb. A High-Octane blast that recaptures the series peak.



The po-faced ridiculousness is wielded as a holy weapon, propelled by a relentless momentum. Faces old and new shine, the set pieces sizzle, and a doozy of a cliffhanger seals the deal.



Awesome. pic.twitter.com/uFJZnzPd1z — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) May 16, 2023

#FastX is the best 'Fast Saga' flick since 'Furious 7.' It has a knowing charm, terrific turns from Jason Momoa and John Cena, and feels more intentional than the last few scattered entries. I'm amused at how Jason Statham plays Shaw entirely differently in each appearance. pic.twitter.com/bgCNvw3uvi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 16, 2023

Fast X is absolutely ridiculous but in all the best ways possible. The definition of popcorn entertainment and the perfect summer movie. Jason Momoa steals the show over and over again. The best of the franchise. #FastX #FAST10 pic.twitter.com/x2cN7ytNuA — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 16, 2023

#FastX might be the most hilarious movie I’ve ever seen. It’s everything I wanted it to be. I just love spending time with this family. Jason Mamoa looks like he’s never had more fun than in this role, John Cena was a highlight & this is a big setup for the next one! pic.twitter.com/PZXIhqA7NP — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 16, 2023

#FastX is blissfully, willfully, and deliberately stupid. But face it...that's what you came for, and the movie knows it. Jason Momoa devours the damned screen, and he's the most fun part of the damned enterprise. The series is leaning into the fun again, and it's oh so fun. pic.twitter.com/gEzYfWQthl — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) May 16, 2023

It seems like most of the things I hated about F9, got fixed in #FastX. While it’s still stupid, it’s enjoyably stupid, never stops being entertaining, and there’s a cameo at the end that made me happy. Still flawed, but a massive step up from 8 and 9. Bring on the next two!!! pic.twitter.com/imHmBO0xYq — Alexander Robinson (@RealMr_Robinson) May 16, 2023

#FastX is the first Fast and Furious movie that knows and openly acknowledges that it is ridiculous and silly, which only makes the science-defying chaos up even more insane.



I had a ball! pic.twitter.com/ajraYqqrm1 — Kevin Wozniak (@kevflix) May 16, 2023

Fast X zooms onto the big screen this Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 and F9 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).