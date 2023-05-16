Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
First Reactions to Fast X Praise Jason Momoa's Scene-Stealing Turn as 'Joker-Level' Villain Dante
Dante is, perhaps, the greatest villain the Fast franchise has ever seen.
Believe the hype surrounding Jason Momoa's Fast X villain, people. Dante Reyes absolutely steals the entire movie (hitting theaters everywhere this Friday) as the anti-Dom, a flamboyant and deviously-prepared antagonist with zero moral compass and a serious axe to grind against the whole Toretto crew.
Why does he hate them so much? Well, it may have something to do with the fact that they killed his daddy, Hernan Reyes, a decade ago in Fast Five.
Early audience members can’t get enough of the deplorable character, with several journalists — SYFY WIRE’s Brian Silliman included (see below) —comparing Dante’s anarchic antics to those of the Joker. The dude doesn't give a single f*** and just wants to watch the world burn. This bombastic baddie is indicative of a film that knows just how insane things have gotten over the last 22 years.
First reactions to Fast X hit Twitter
