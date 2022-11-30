Yep, the first trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’ is exactly as bloody and bonkers as you’d imagine

If you weren’t aware of the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, no worries, you’re almost certainly going to know about it now. The first trailer for the film, inspired by a true story, has arrived. All we can say is it certainly lives up to the name.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and inspired by the 1985 real-life incident where a place crash leads to pounds and pounds of cocaine being air-dropped into the Georgia forests. The dark comedy action picks up when a 500-pound bear starts munching on all that powdery stuff and goes on a coke-fueled rampage across the woods. It’s dark, violent, bloody and looks kinda very... hilarious?

Check out the trailer below:

We get to see plenty of kills, maiming and chaos — but it’s all tinged with the awareness of the pure absurdity of this world and all the people trapped in it alongside that coke-craving predator. If you learn only one thing, though, let it be this: Bears really can climb trees. Especially when you’re accidentally covered in a thin layer of cocaine to serve as an appetizer.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019’s Charlie’s Angels), Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark).

It marks a wild twist for director Elizabeth Banks, who had previously been known for getting behind the camera of the Charlie’s Angels revival and Pitch Perfect 2. The film comes from a screenplay written by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), and it’s produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines).

Cocaine Bear opens only in theaters Feb. 24, 2023.