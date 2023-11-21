Five Nights at Freddy's Reveals Blu-Ray Release Date, Killer Cineplex Full of Special Features

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is officially coming to home video next week with a digital release beyond its exclusive Peacock tenure on Tuesday, November 28, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced this morning.

If you're more of a physical media kind of person, don't start worrying just yet. The film — which is now the highest-grossing horror release of the year — is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, December 12 with a slew of bonus features detailing how Blumhouse finally brought Scott Cawthon's cult favorite video game franchise to the big screen. Speaking of the big screen, FNAF is still playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to get your animatronic mitts on some tickets!

Cawthon helped write and produce the lucrative adaptation, which stars Josh Hutcherson (the Hunger Games franchise) as Mike Schmidt, a down-on-his-luck security guard battling the haunted mascots of a once-thriving pizza parlor/arcade that went bust in the 1980s after several kids went missing. Elizabeth Lail (Officer Vanessa), Piper Rubio (Abby), Mary Stuart Masterson (Aunt Jane), and Matthew Lillard (Steve Raglan/William Afton) round out the cast.

Five Nights at Freddy's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD bonus features

Bonnie, Freddy Fazbear and Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S : From Game to Big Screen - Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.

- Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike. Killer Animatronics - Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.

- Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry. FIVE NIGHTS in Three Dimensions - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.

How to watch the Five Nights at Freddy's movie right now

Cupcake and Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

Directed and co-written by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy's is now playing in theaters — click here for tickets! — and available to stream on Peacock.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

On the box office front, FNAF has accrued over $270 million worldwide, surpassing The Nun II as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

