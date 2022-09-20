'Meet Cute' clip finds Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco meeting for the first time (again)

There’s nothing to spice up a romance like time travel, and if a new clip from the sci-fi romantic comedy Meet Cute is any indication, time travel can also make you good at ordering off a menu at a “new” restaurant.

The first look clip from the upcoming Peacock movie shows Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) talking with her date Gary (Pete Davidson) in a restaurant where she casually drops that she’s from 24 hours in the future, and she got there via a time machine hidden in a nail salon. As you do.

Check out the clip here:

From what Peacock has shared about the movie’s premise, this isn’t the first time that Sheila has gone on this date with Gary. She’s been using a time machine to go on this date with Gary over and over to relive the moment they fall in love over and over again. That date isn’t enough for Sheila at some point, however, and she decides to go back further in time to try to mold Gary into perfect boyfriend material.

The movie is directed by Alex Lehmann, who takes this premise and gives it a humorous spin. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” he joked in a previous statement about the film. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

The good news for us and for Lehmann is that we won’t need a time machine to watch the film soon. Meet Cute premieres exclusively on Peacock tomorrow — Wednesday, Sept. 21.