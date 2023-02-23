Frank Grillo 'ready to go' for new 'Purge' sequel, says script from original creator is already done

Back in 2021, The Purge creator James DeMonaco told SYFY WIRE that he has a script in place for a potential sixth film in the horror franchise. Now, star Frank Grillo is doing his best to move things along so he can return as Leo Barnes one more time.

Speaking to JoBlo, Grillo — who starred in both The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year as Leo, a police sergeant turned director of the U.S. Secret Service by the end of his last film — confirmed that he's very aware of DeMonaco's sixth script, and that it does in fact focus on Leo. Though he didn't offer any kind of timeline for the making of the next film, which would apparently be the last in the series, Grillo did sound thoroughly enthusiastic and ready to lobby for the film's success.

"You know, we keep bouncing back and forth," Grillo said. "There is a script. James DeMonaco wrote it. And he wants to direct the last one. He had directed the last three or four. It centers on Leo, my character. They were high on it for a minute, then the put it on the back burner. And I just recently heard Blum[house] say they weren’t sure when they wanted to do it or if they wanted to do it. So, I’m ready! I’m in shape and ready to go! And I think they would be crazy, out of their minds not to do one more of those movies with James DeMonaco.”

Nearly two years ago, in the wake of the release of The Forever Purge, DeMonaco confirmed that he had an idea for a sixth movie which would tell Leo's story following the events of Election Year and The Forever Purge (which doesn't feature the character). In September of 2021, the writer and director confirmed that he'd finished a script for the film.

"My Purge 6 idea is all about Frank. It’s all about the Leo character," DeMonaco said. "Without giving anything away, I think he’s off on his own, but he’s going to be called back into action, hopefully on Purge 6, if we’re lucky enough to do it. I hope that Leo comes back. That’s the goal. When I came up with Purge 6, he was the center of the idea. I’m hoping that we get to do that with him."

And it sounds like Grillo is hoping that DeMonaco's able to move forward as well. Now we just have to see if the folks at Blumhouse are interested in one last ride into Purge Night.

