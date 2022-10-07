Geena Davis is ready for 'Beetlejuice 2,' even if she's not sure how ghosts age

The Beetlejuice star would love to come back, if a few logistical afterlife problems get sorted out.

It's October, which means that amid all the other changes underway as we head toward Halloween, you may have also noticed that Beetlejuice is playing on cable even more than usual. The Tim Burton horror-comedy is a staple of the spooky season, and the more people watch it, the more people remember all those rumblings of a potential sequel to the original film. Well, it turns out Geena Davis is ready to go pick up the Handbook for the Recently Deceased again, even if she is aware of a few logistical concerns the sequel might need to iron out.

Speaking to People Magazine to promote her new memoir Dying of Politeness, Davis explained that still has plenty of affection for her Beetlejuice character Barbara, who sought help from the title character (Michael Keaton) after she and her husband (Alec Baldwin) died and found themselves haunting their own house while a group of rich weirdoes took over the place. That means that, as with so many of her characters, she'd "of course like to revisit" the role again.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," she said.

Beetlejuice remains one of Davis' best-known films, and came during arguably the biggest year of her career, which also led her to an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Accidental Tourist. The film is also still deeply beloved among fans year round, still selling loads of merchandise each year and remaining a comfort watch on cable and beyond. It even got a Broadway musical back in 2018, and whispers of a sequel have refused to die down even decades after it release.

Back in February, those sequel talks picked up some steam when Deadline reported that a new film was in "early development." That means a follow-up movie could still take quite a bit of time to materialize, but even if it does happen, Davis has a key question about her character: How would the film deal with an actor who's 35 years older than their supposedly dead character?

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she said. "How would they explain that they're older?"

That's a question Beetlejuice 2 will have to answer in its own way...if we ever see it.

