Trailer for wild new horror film 'Glorious' brings a Lovecraftian God to a... bathroom stall?

One of the great joys of horror films is how adaptative the genre is, how deftly the right creators can make a horrific, unforgettable situation out of just about anything. A cabin in the middle of the woods, or a single apartment in a crowded building, or even an Antarctic research station in the middle of nowhere can become a source of terror. If you've got the guts, you can even make an entire horror movie in a rest stop bathroom.

That's where Glorious, the new horror-comedy from director Rebekah McKendry (All the Creatures Were Stirring), dares to take us with its tale of cosmic horror in the most unlikely of places. The film follows Wes (Ryan Kwanten), a guy on a long drive in the wake of a bad breakup. Devastated by the state of his life, he decides to pull over at a deserted rest stop and have a drink or two (or ten). When he inevitably has to head into the nearby bathroom, he finds a rundown, waterless mess, but that's not the worst of it. Something is waiting for him in the corner stall, something inhuman and strange and voiced by none other than Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (yes, really). There's a strange old god in the rest stop bathroom, and it wants something from Wes, but will Wes be able to go through with this favor for a cosmic deity even when the fate of the world is at stake.

Check out the trailer below:

Yes, this is a real movie that you'll be able to watch on Shudder very, very soon, following strong buzz from its debut at Fantasia Fest earlier this summer. Here's how McKendy -- an acclaimed podcaster and horror academic as well as a filmmaker -- described the movie.

“Glorious speaks to my adoration of Lovecraft, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking I can’t believe I just saw that,” she said. “It is a wild mix of horror, humor, and heady moralistic concepts about our own existential realizations of who we really are, forcing each of us to stare into our personal abyss. And sometimes, the abyss stares back… and maybe has a favor to ask.”

Glorious arrives in all its...well, glory, Aug 18. on Shudder.

