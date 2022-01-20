The Monsterverse is growing! Godzilla and the Titans TV series in the works at Apple TV+

The Monsterverse is coming to the small screen. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary Entertainment for a new live-action Godzilla streaming series centered on the iconic monster and the mysterious scientific organization that tracks it, Monarch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be co-executive produced by veteran TV producer Chris Black, whose past credits include Star Trek Enterprise and Desperate Housewives, and award-winning comic book writer Matt Fraction, who has worked on Marvel properties such as Hawkeye, Uncanny X-Men, and The Invincible Iron Man. Fraction was also recently credited as a consulting producer on the Disney+ series Hawkeye, which was heavily influenced by his run on the comic books.

Also executive producing will be Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. – the company that created Godzilla as well as the character's current owner.

Per Apple, the show is “following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real.” The series will also deal with “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

The Monsterverse has been steadily growing since the release of 2014’s reboot Godzilla. Since then, Legendary (along with Warner Bros.) has put out three subsequent entries: Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). In total, the four movies have grossed close to two billion dollars and have spawned a series of novels, comic books, and video games.

This is the latest entry in a series of ambitious science-fiction/fantasy projects from Apple TV+. Among others, the major streaming service currently has Foundation, based on the classic Isaac Asimov novel, as well as the sci-fi drama Invasion, the dark android thriller Raised by Wolves, and the Jason Momoa-led See. Also in the works at the streaming giant is the recently announced Ben Stiller psychological thriller series, Severance.

No word yet on when we can expect to see Godzilla and the Titans' live-action debut on the streamer.