'The Fabelmans,' 'House of the Dragon,' 'Wakanda Forever' & more win big at Golden Globes 2023

Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Director award for "The Fabelmans" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Awards season kicked off in earnest last night with the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC and Peacock. The world of genre was extremely well-represented among the nominees and the results did not disappoint for those who can't get enough of films and television shows set within the realms of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and action.

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, for example, nabbed two major victories for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama (it was nominated for five awards in total). A semi-autobiographical look at the filmmaker's formative years, the movie explores themes of childhood, family, and religion that have been prominent fixtures of the Spielberg canon for half a century.

"I've been hiding from this story since I was 17-years-old," the celebrated storyteller said in his acceptance speech. "I put a lot of things in my way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. E.T. has a lot to do with this story. Close Encounters has a lot to do with this story. But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until Tony Kushner. When we were working on Munich ... [Tony] sat me down and said, 'Start telling me about all these stories I've heard about your life.' And we started a conversation."

A24's multiversal hit, the gonzo Everything Everywhere All at Once, also secured statues (out of six nods) for Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical Comedy) and Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture). Quan, who has barely appeared onscreen in the last two decades, thanked Spielberg for giving him his start as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it," Quan admitted. "If that was just luck. Through so many years, I was afraid that I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys [co-writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable."

The folks running the ceremony tried to play Yeoh off the stage when her speech ran a bit long, but the actress was having none of it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe bagged its first-ever Golden Globe victory, with Angela Bassett taking home the statue for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture, owing to her powerful turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Bassett's second Golden Globe win since What's Love Got to Do with It. The only other Marvel project to be nominated by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was the first Black Panther, which opened in 2018.

"Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," Bassett remarked during her speech, alluding to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity and leadership and love looks like beyond, behind, and in front of the camera."

HBO's Game of Thrones universe took home its first Golden Globe in over a decade with House of the Dragon beating out The Crown, Ozark, Better Call Saul, and Severance for Best Drama Series.

"We had an amazing cast, absolutely stunning. I don't know what else to say," proclaimed co-showrunner, executive producer, and director Miguel Sapochnik. "HBO, who kind of entrusted us with the golden goose, I hope it was worth it ... I noticed when we did the premiere in LA what everyone did was they had this thing of relief rather than being excited and then they got excited. It was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the [footsteps] of Game of Thrones because that was one really good show."

Lastly, we have the win for Best Animated Motion Picture, which went to Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion take on Pinocchio over Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Inu-Oh, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Turning Red.

"I'm happier, for anything else, being here with you in person. We're back!" del Toro exclaimed. "Some of us are drunk. What can be better? It's been a great year for cinema. Cinema of all sizes and ambitions; big swings and intimate movies. Therefore, it's been a great year for animation because animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it is a medium ... We made this movie with more than 60 units over more than 1,000 days of shooting. We gave life and beauty and truth to a tale about life, loss, and belonging."

The Fabelmans is the third project directed by Steven Spielberg to nab the Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama after Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). The former — a heart-wrenching tale of righteousness during the Holocaust and an absolute must-watch for anyone who does not wish to see the evil of the past repeated — is currently streaming on Peacock.