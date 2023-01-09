Golden Globes 2023: The sci-fi and fantasy fan viewers guide to this year's nominees

From Puss in Boots to Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year's genre hopefuls are white-hot!

Top (L-R): Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022); Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022); A Golden Globe award; Avatar: The Way of Water (2022); The Fabelmans (2022) Bottom (L-R): BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (2022); THE MENU (2022); Top Gun: Maverick (2022); Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Top (L-R): Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022); Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022); A Golden Globe award; Avatar: The Way of Water (2022); The Fabelmans (2022) Bottom (L-R): BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (2022); THE MENU (2022); Top Gun: Maverick (2022); Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Photo: Top (L-R): Netflix, A24, evin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association, The Fabelmans | Official Trailer [HD]/Universal Pictures YouTube. Bottom (L-R): Marvel Studios, THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures YouTube, Top Gun:

Awards season has arrived and this year's genre contenders are hopeful for a bit of time in the spotlight. With the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards hitting NBC and Peacock this week, SYFY WIRE has compiled an essential guide to all of the sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and action flicks up for the gold.

A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once ranks at the top of the cinematic hopefuls with an impressive six nominations: Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director - Motion Picture (Daniel Kawn & Daniel Scheinert), and Best Screenplay (Daniel Kawn & Daniel Scheinert).

Universal's The Fabelmans is a close second with five: Best Picture - Drama, Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama (Michelle Williams), Best Director - Motion Picture (Steven Spielberg), Best Screenplay (Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner), and Best Original Score (John Williams).

Despite opening less than a month ago, Avatar: The Way of Water could take home two prizes for Best Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (James Cameron). Speaking of long-awaited sequels, Top Gun: Maverick is also vying for two awards: Best Picture - Drama and Best Original Song.

Like its 2018 predecessor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking to bring an unprecedented level of filmmaking prestige to the comic book genre with nominations for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture (Angela Bassett) and Best Original Song.

The remaining live-action competitors include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Menu. Rian Johnson's follow-up to his 2019 whodunit has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). The Menu, on the other hand, could gobble up victories for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Ralph Fiennes) and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Anya Taylor-Joy).

And then comes animation with Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion take on Pinocchio at the forefront with three nominations: Best Picture - Animation, Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat), and Best Original Song. Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Inu-Oh, and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On may depose del Toro in the Best Picture - Animation category.

On the small screen side of the spectrum, Apple's Severance leads the genre programming with a total of three nods: Best Drama Series, Best Television Actor Drama Series (Adam Scott), and Best Supporting Actor - Television Series (John Turturro).

Netflix's Wednesday and HBO's House of the Dragon are both tied with two nominations. The former, which was just renewed for a second season, is up for Best Comedy or Musical Series and Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy series (Jenna Ortega). The Game of Thrones prequel, meanwhile, has nods for Best Drama Series and Best Television Actress - Drama Series (Emma D’Arcy).

Disney's Rogue One prequel, the critically acclaimed Andor, nabbed a single nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama (Diego Luna). According to Comic Book Resources, this is the first Golden Globe nomination for a Star Wars actor since Sir Alec Guinness played Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope more than 40 years ago. It's also the first-ever nod for a leading role in the galactic franchise.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will concurrently air on NBC and Peacock tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 10) at 8 p.m. EST.

For the complete list of this year's Golden Globe nominees, see below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

ELVIS

THE FABELMANS

TÁR

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

CATE BLANCHETT (TÁR)

OLIVIA COLMAN (EMPIRE OF LIGHT)

VIOLA DAVIS (THE WOMAN KING)

ANA DE ARMAS (BLONDE)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS (THE FABELMANS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

AUSTIN BUTLER (ELVIS)

BRENDAN FRASER (THE WHALE)

HUGH JACKMAN (THE SON)

BILL NIGHY (LIVING)

JEREMY POPE (THE INSPECTION)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BABYLON

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LESLEY MANVILLE (MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS)

MARGOT ROBBIE (BABYLON)

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (THE MENU)

EMMA THOMPSON (GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE)

MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

DIEGO CALVA (BABYLON)

DANIEL CRAIG (GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY)

ADAM DRIVER (WHITE NOISE)

COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

RALPH FIENNES (THE MENU)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO

INU-OH

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH

TURNING RED

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

ARGENTINA, 1985

CLOSE

DECISION TO LEAVE

RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

ANGELA BASSETT (BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER)

KERRY CONDON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

JAMIE LEE CURTIS (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

DOLLY DE LEON (TRIANGLE OF SADNESS)

CAREY MULLIGAN (SHE SAID)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BRENDAN GLEESON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

BARRY KEOGHAN (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

BRAD PITT (BABYLON)

KE HUY QUAN (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE GOOD NURSE)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

JAMES CAMERON (AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER)

DANIEL KWAN, DANIEL SCHEINERT (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

BAZ LUHRMANN (ELVIS)

MARTIN MCDONAGH (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

STEVEN SPIELBERG (THE FABELMANS)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

TODD FIELD (TÁR)

DANIEL KWAN, DANIEL SCHEINERT (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

MARTIN MCDONAGH (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

SARAH POLLEY (WOMEN TALKING)

STEVEN SPIELBERG, TONY KUSHNER (THE FABELMANS)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

CARTER BURWELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT (GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO)

HILDUR GUÐNADÓTTIR (WOMEN TALKING)

JUSTIN HURWITZ (BABYLON)

JOHN WILLIAMS (THE FABELMANS)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

“CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO

“HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK

“LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

“NAATU NAATU” — RRR

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BETTER CALL SAUL

THE CROWN

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

OZARK

SEVERANCE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

EMMA D'ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)

LAURA LINNEY (OZARK)

IMELDA STAUNTON (THE CROWN)

HILARY SWANK (ALASKA DAILY)

ZENDAYA (EUPHORIA)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

JEFF BRIDGES (THE OLD MAN)

KEVIN COSTNER (YELLOWSTONE)

DIEGO LUNA (ANDOR)

BOB ODENKIRK (BETTER CALL SAUL)

ADAM SCOTT (SEVERANCE)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

WEDNESDAY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

KALEY CUOCO (THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT)

SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JENNA ORTEGA (WEDNESDAY)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

DONALD GLOVER (ATLANTA)

BILL HADER (BARRY)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BLACK BIRD

DAHMER - MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY

THE DROPOUT

PAM & TOMMY

THE WHITE LOTUS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN (GEORGE & TAMMY)

JULIA GARNER (INVENTING ANNA)

LILY JAMES (PAM & TOMMY)

JULIA ROBERTS (GASLIT)

AMANDA SEYFRIED (THE DROPOUT)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

TARON EGERTON (BLACK BIRD)

COLIN FIRTH (THE STAIRCASE)

ANDREW GARFIELD (UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN)

EVAN PETERS (DAHMER - MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)

SEBASTIAN STAN (PAM & TOMMY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE (THE WHITE LOTUS)

CLAIRE DANES (FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE)

DAISY EDGAR-JONES (UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN)

NIECY NASH (DAHMER - MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)

AUBREY PLAZA (THE WHITE LOTUS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

F. MURRAY ABRAHAM (THE WHITE LOTUS)

DOMHNALL GLEESON (THE PATIENT)

PAUL WALTER HAUSER (BLACK BIRD)

RICHARD JENKINS (DAHMER - MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)

SETH ROGEN (PAM & TOMMY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES

ELIZABETH DEBICKI (THE CROWN)

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

JULIA GARNER (OZARK)

JANELLE JAMES (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

SHERYL LEE RALPH (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES