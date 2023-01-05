'Gran Turismo' puts pedal to the metal in first look at Neill Blomkamp's video game adaptation

If you feel the need (the need for speed, that is), Sony Pictures has just the thing: a first look at director Neill Blomkamp's fast-paced film adaptation of the Gran Turismo video game series available for the PlayStation. The film is slated to open in theaters this August.

Written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), the project is less of a 1-to-1 translation of the iconic racing property and more of a historical biopic. Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) leads the ensemble as Jann Mardenborough, a real-world gamer who went from a successful Gran Turismo player in Nissan-sponsored competitions to professional race car driver.

"This movie is made for the cinema," declares co-star Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row), who plays the role of Danny Moore. "The audience is gonna feel every jolt, every thrill of this racing at 200 miles per hour."

The cast also features the immense talents of David Harbour (Violent Night), Darren Barnet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Geri Halliwell Horner (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II).

Check out the sneak peek below:

"Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie's going to be ... Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool," Harbour teased during an interview with Collider in late 2022. "I can't wait for you to see this movie."

Kazunori Yamauchi (one of the original co-creators of the long-running IP), Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch are executive producers on the feature. Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti are producers.

Gran Turismo zooms into theaters everywhere Friday, Aug. 11 and will be Blomkamp's fourth effort to be released under the Sony banner. This is his first major studio endeavor since 2015's Chappie. He returned to the world of features with the low-budget indie horror flick, Demonic, which was distributed by IFC Midnight in 2021.

