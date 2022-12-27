Vin Diesel reveals behind the scenes peek at ‘Fast X’ - and teases first trailer date

It sounds like a full trailer for Fast X might be just around the corner.

Work is chugging along on the next Fast & Furious film, which looks to be one of the most explosive entires yet in the wildly explosive franchise. But despite those epic stunts, never forget what it’s really about: Family (read that in Vin Diesel’s voice).

To that end, Diesel has taken to Instagram to offer up a behind-the-scenes peek at the looming Fast X, currently slated to speed onto the big screen on May 19, 2023. In the pic, we see Diesel’s Dominic Toretto giving his on-screen sister Mia Toretto (played by Jordana Brewster) a heartfelt hug.

Diesel also teased when fans might get a peek at the film’s long-awaited trailer, promising we’re “less than two months” away from the trailer release. Doing a bit of bar napkin math, that means we could get our first proper look at Fast X at some point in February 2023.

The film is the latest in the long-running action franchise and is already among the most anticipated flicks of 2023. If you've been out of gas the past decade or so, the films follow a crew of drivers as they go on daring missions (and these past few sequels, save the world from various threats that oftentimes verge into the sci-fi realm). Some of the Fast Family even headed to space in the last film, one of the latest boundaries to be pushed even further to the limit.

The new film assembles most of the cast from previous films, including Diesel, Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Micheal Rooker, Helen Mirren, Cari B, Charlize Theron, Alan Ritchson and a whole lot more folks. This latest sequel is directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter), who definitely brings some action pedigree to the table.

Fast X opens May 19, 2023. It’s follow-up is tentatively penciled in for 2024. Both films will race exclusively to the big screen.