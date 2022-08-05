Grant Gustin says the end of ‘The Flash’ is bittersweet, thanks fans for supporting the show

The CW announced that Season 9 will be the last season for the Arrowverse series.

Just a few days after we found out that Season 9 of The Flash would be the show’s last on The CW, Barry Allen himself, actor Grant Gustin, took to Instagram to reflect on the upcoming end of the series.

“It’s been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show,” he said in an Instagram video. “That’s the only reason we’ve been able to go as long as we have.”

When The Flash was renewed for a truncated ninth season earlier this year, it became the Arrowverse’s longest-running (pun intended, sorry) series. That renewal was a relief to many a Flash fan, as the network has canceled multiple Arrowverse shows this year as it looks to clear its slate for a potential sale.

Gustin is also grateful the show gets one more run. “I’m really excited to get to do this one more time, finish on our terms,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can…. I couldn’t be more honored to be associated with this character, probably for the rest of my life and career. It is seriously a true honor."

Gustin ended the video by thanking fans for staying with him and the show during its long run. “I hope you enjoy this last season,” he said. “I know I’m going to enjoy making it.”

No news yet on when Season 9 of The Flash will premiere on The CW.

Looking for some sci-fi fun and adventure? Check out Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Warehouse 13, Eureka, SYFY's Resident Alien, Sliders, Intergalactic and more on Peacock now.