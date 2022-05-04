All the sci-fi television shows that have been canceled this year

All shows eventually come to an end, and the past year has seen several sci-fi TV series taking their final bow. Some of these shows have been around for over a decade, and some were only around for a season or two.

But sadly for fans, all of them will not see another new episode, sadly (barring one of those exceedingly rare "Save Our Show" campaigns, of course). But while these series may not get future seasons, we at least have the episodes that have already aired for us to rewatch. Which is at least better than nothing!

So in case you just need to catch up on which shows are calling it quits this season, or get a reminder on a few you may have forgotten were axed over the past several months, let's dig in.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The CW

The CW pulled the plug on the quirky ensemble show just a few days ago, leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger at the end of the series’ seventh season. The move comes on the heels of news that ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia are reportedly looking to sell The CW off and are looking to trim down its slate of shows.

Batwoman

Another Arrowverse show to get canceled in light of the potential CW sale is Batwoman. The show is the first in the Arrowverse to get canceled after just 3 seasons and went through two Batwomen — Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in Season 1 and Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder in the last two.

Archive 81

Netflix canceled its horror hit, Archive 81, this March — a mere two months after its first season's release. The news was surprising to fans not only because of the show’s popularity, but because the first season ended on a cliffhanger.

Space Force

Archive 81 isn’t the only Netflix sci-fi show to get canceled recently. The streaming platform also announced that the high concept comedy show Space Force had a failure to launch after Season 2 despite its all-star cast led by Steve Carrell.

Raising Dion

Despite being one of Netflix’s most popular releases of 2019, the streaming platform recently canceled the superhero show Raising Dion after its second season. The show, which followed a single mother who works to protect her son after he gains superpowers, was enthusiastically received.

Another Life

Netflix also canceled the Katee Sackhoff-starring space drama, Another Life, this year. The show, which ran for two seasons, focuses on an astronaut (Sackhoff) who leads a crew searching for alien intelligence. The show was not received well critically, which may have been part of the reason for its cancellation.

The Walking Dead

After 12 years, the original Walking Dead series is ending after 11 seasons. While The Walking Dead is ending, there are still several other series airing or in the works in the same universe, so the good news is there will be no lack of zombie apocalypse fare for you to watch on AMC.

The Expanse

The space drama The Expanse ended this year after six seasons. The show is one of the best dramas out there, sci-fi or not, and hewed closely to the nine-book series by James S. A. Corey. While the show ended with some closure, there are still those three final books that fans would love to see on-screen in some form. Perhaps a movie down the road?

Lost in Space

Netflix

The Netflix family sci-fi show Lost in Space also ended after its third season, which dropped in December 2021. According to the showrunner, however, the plan was always to have the show end after three seasons, and the Season 3 finale gave the series some closure.

Cowboy Bebop

A hotly anticipated Netflix sci-fi series that got canceled soon after its first season was Cowboy Bebop. The show — an adaptation of the beloved anime of the same name — got mixed reviews and apparently not enough views on Netflix for the streamer to greenlight a Season 2.